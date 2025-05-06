AFC Notes: Cam Ward, Tyler Warren, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

“That’s the name of the game in football is violence,” Warren said, via the team website. “When you can do that and be willing to be violent, and then add the technique and the fundamentals that go into it, that’s when you become really good. It’s a violent sport so you gotta have violence when you play.”

“It starts with the willingness,” Warren continued. “If you got the technique and you know how to block someone but you don’t want to stick your nose in there and do it, it’s not going to do you much good. So it starts with being willing to do it and put your stuff up in there, and you add the technique and fundamentals to that. And that’s what makes you an effective blocker, in my opinion…It starts with understanding how football works. I can’t do anything by myself on this field. There’s 10 other guys on the field for a reason. You can’t do anything that’s going to help you without somebody next to you and other guys around you. That’s what I really love about the game and how I try to approach it. It has nothing to do with me. I’m a part of a unit and a part of a team and we got one goal, and that’s to win games.”

Jaguars

“He’s world class at it. He’s certainly set the bar for me for something to go chase as a communicator. He’s really good,” Boselli said about Coen’s communication. “Liam is a great communicator. I think a lot of people in this organization, saw that the other day when he presented the whole culture and how we’re going to operate. I mean, you can see a leader in our head coach that has strong convictions, and has the ability to communicate that clearly, both at an individual level, but in a group setting. To understand like, hey, this is how we’re going to operate. This is our commitments. This is how you know the style of play we’re going to have. And so I think one of the things that we want to make sure throughout the building, throughout our organization, through our locker room, how we operate from coach to coach, coach to staff, players to coach, players to players, player to staff, all the things vice versa, is that there’s open, clear lines of communication. Because I think one thing that we all believe is that’s how you start building really good relationships, which done the right way, it’s going to help us win football games.”

Titans

Titans players were asked about the first overall selection of QB Cam Ward, including G Peter Skoronski, who was asked how Ward could win over the offensive line.

“Nothing but his job,” Skoronski said, via the team website. “It’s simple, just do what he has to do. We have faith in him obviously – he was picked No.1 for a reason. We have faith in him, and if he just works hard, which I trust he will, there’s nothing magical (he has to do). Just doing your job and being accountable and being consistent, and that’s all it will take. We have trust in him and that will only continue to build as we get to do stuff and get into camp…The arm. Obviously, he has a ton of experience under his belt, five years, which I think is a great thing. … He did an unbelievable job at Miami. So, excited to see how that translates and what he can bring to us and make us better.”