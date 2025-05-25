AFC Notes: Cam Ward, Will Levis, Will Anderson, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars added WR Dyami Brown as a free agent this offseason, giving Jacksonville a potent group of receivers with Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter. Jacksonville OC Grant Udinski said Brown gives them another player who can “run off the ball” with a lot of speed.

“Helmets and shorts, so we’ll see, but he’s been another guy where you look at Travis, you look at BT [WR Brian Thomas Jr.], you look at the speed of that group running off the ball. It’s exciting watching the guys run off the ball,” Udinski said, via John Shipley of Sports Illustrated. “More than anything, the way they work. I think you see how intentional and deliberate he is, not just in the individual periods when you talk about the receivers, but even in the team periods.”

Udinski said Brown has proven to have good “attention to detail” with his route running, footwork, and receiving.

“His attention to detail, trying to do everything in a way that expresses that everything matters for us,” Udinski said. “Whether it’s schematic, his footwork, his hands, the way that he’s dropping his weight, the way he is running his routes. He’s really deliberate in the way he practices. That attention to detail is contagious. Not just in the receiver room but hopefully across the whole offense.”

Jaguars HC Liam Coen praised Brown for his production in practice but thinks all of their players are still getting into football shape.

“I thought [WR] Dyami Brown had a really nice day prior to kind of getting a little bit—I mean, he was feeling it,” Coen said. “These guys, you could tell talking to them, they were feeling the heat, they were feeling their legs a little bit, and ultimately, that’s what this is all about. Trying to get those back underneath ourselves, getting better into football shape. You can run, you can do all these things all you want, but until you start going out there in football and doing it, it’s a different feel.”

Texans

Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. is entering the third year of his rookie contract. He is hoping to play in Houston for the rest of his career.

“I want to be here the rest of my career,” Anderson said, via Aaron Wilson. “As long as I can be here that’s where I want to be.”

The Texans signed several defensive players to extensions this offseason, including DE Danielle Hunter, CB Derek Stingley Jr., and S Jalen Pitre. Anderson thinks each of them deserved to get paid.

“They deserve it,” Anderson said. “They work really hard, they put a lot of hard work into their craft and you see it on Sunday. I’m excited to be a part of that team building.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said they’ve been splitting reps at starting quarterback between Cam Ward and Will Levis, and he hasn’t made any final decisions on the job.

“It will change probably a little bit when we get to the next phase of OTAs and there’s some 7-on-7,” Callahan said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.

Callahan has been pleased with the approach of both players in their offseason program thus far.

“They’ve both handled it really well,” Callahan said. “I’ve been pleased with their demeanor and approach. Will has done a really nice job getting better at the things he needs to get better at. Cam has done a really nice job of integrating himself. … They’ve both done a really nice job getting up to speed where they needed to.”

Callahan wants players to take each day as it comes and not worry about the season in September.

“I think the biggest thing for young players is just worry about the next day,” Callahan said. “That’s the most important part I think is just keep your focus small and don’t worry about September, we’re worried about today’s practice, we’re about this afternoon’s film session and then you take the next day.”