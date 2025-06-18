AFC Notes: Carlie Irsay-Gordon, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon was asked about wearing a headset and having a call sheet on the sideline during the team’s games.

“I need to be able to say, ‘Is this person full of BS? Do they even know what they’re talking about?’” Irsay-Gordon said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “It is such a complex organism, a football team and how it operates. . . . You could say, ‘Oh, that person ran that route wrong.’ Then you learn, ‘Oh, someone tagged the wrong WR and it wasn’t really the player’s fault, it was the person that called it. I would suggest it for anyone else that has to pay coaches and GMs millions and millions of dollars. It helps you make a less expensive mistake, potentially.”

Jaguars

Even in the new regime, the Jaguars retained P Logan Cooke on a four-year extension. Cooke expressed his desire to retire in Jacksonville and his gratitude towards GM James Gladstone for giving him a contract without playing under him at all.

“This is where I started; I’d love to finish here,” Cooke said, via the team’s website. “That’s kind of what the goal is.”

“Me and him have talked about this before, but I haven’t done a thing for him. That’s kind of what’s cool about it to me, is he just got here, and he had enough faith in me to keep me around. So that means a lot.”

Texans

Texans WR Christian Kirk said during a recent radio appearance that QB C.J. Stroud runs Houston’s offense like a veteran, adding that he believes Stroud can lead the team to a Super Bowl win.

“The thing that sticks out about C.J. is he’s super mild-mannered, but he has a lot of confidence, he’s smart, he sees things well,” Kirk said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He’s a really good communicator and I think with that position, quarterback, and him being a younger guy, that’s a big part of him getting to where he is now and still excelling, the communication piece with not only the receivers but new offensive coordinator, offensive line, whatever the case may be it’s just open communication and us being all on the same page to help him excel.”

“He’s going to take this team as far as we want to go, with him being at his best,” Kirk added. “He’s been great within the few months of spending time around him, communicating with him in the locker room, outside the facility, he’s got a bright future and I’m really excited to get to work with him.”