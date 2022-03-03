AFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard was non-committal about Carson Wentz when asked about the quarterback while appearing at the NFL Combine.

“I don’t know. We are still working through it. I know I’m going to get a lot of questions on Carson right now. I don’t have a direct answer for you. We are working through it, Jim (Irsay), Frank (Reich) and I will sit down over the next 10 days and figure out where it’s going. Ultimately, we will do what’s best for the Colts in the short term and the long term,” said Ballard, via Kevin Bowen of 1075TheFan.

Ballard said he’s unsure if the current market for quarterbacks in free agency or the NFL Draft will impact their decision.

“I don’t know if it will. Ultimately, you have to have a guy you believe in and you can win with. That will play some into it. But ultimately we will make the decision that we think is the best in the short and long term.”

Ballard mentioned that he will discuss their options at quarterback with owner Jim Irsay and HC Frank Reich.

“It’s a good discussion. I don’t know if there’s disagreement right now, but it’s something we will sit down and discuss.”

Ballard added that they will not allow trading a first- and a third-round pick in exchange for Wentz to become a factor in their decision.

“Don’t let it be (a factor). When we made the decision at the time, you always make what you think is best with the information that you have. I don’t ever worry about what we gave up. We make the best decision going forward and whatever the repercussions of that are, they are, we deal with them and we figure out how to move forward.”

Ballard doesn’t consider any of the Colts’ current players “untouchable” in regards to a potential trade.

“I don’t ever want to say anybody is ‘untouchable.’ We have players that we think a lot of that we think are big parts of the future. But I don’t think anybody is untouchable. We will do whatever we think is best to win, both in short and the long term.”

Ballard downplayed any criticisms or speculation about Wentz as a leader: “Carson was fine…don’t think it’s a major leadership issue.” (Bowen)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson spoke in-depth about starting fresh with a new team after spending the previous season away from the game. He acknowledged his time with the Eagles and knows that he can carry his Super Bowl-winning experience with him to Jacksonville.

“Obviously, what we did there are things I can take into this new chapter, new job,” Pederson said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “I’m motivated, I’m excited. I’m looking forward to working with a new team and really having a new lease on life. I think it happened for a reason. It was a great time to be away. A great time to recharge. I’m looking forward to this next chapter. There’s a cloud, and you’ve got to lift that cloud. And Jacksonville right now, until we prove otherwise, that’s who we are. I’m always gonna be a coach. And that’s the part I love about the game is being with the players and coaching the game. But you also know, too, that you want to coach the players that you can hopefully bring onto your football team. And so … I definitely want to have input and I really feel like what Trent and I have built so far in less than a month is something that we can continue through free agency, through the draft process. I know I’m not perfect and I made mistakes in my career. That’s why you hire a Press Taylor and Mike Caldwell and guys like that.”

PFN’s Tony Pauline mentions Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling as a potential free-agent target he’s heard linked to the Jaguars.

as a potential free-agent target he’s heard linked to the Jaguars. The Jaguars had a formal interview with North Carolina State OT Ikem Ekwonu at the NFL Combine. (John Reid)

Texans

Texans 2021 third-round QB Davis Mills had some decent flashes in his 11 starts as a rookie, and he appears to be someone Houston is comfortable going forward with as the starter in 2022 at least. Part of that is the lack of clear upgrades available in the draft even though the Texans have the No. 3 pick. There’s an argument to be made that Mills is better than any 2022 prospect and it’s one his former head coach at Stanford, David Shaw, certainly buys into.

“What Davis did last year — didn’t start early, played some games in the middle and then finished up — he’s arguably the second-best rookie quarterback this past year behind Mac (Jones) and, at some places, probably outperformed Mac,” Shaw said on The Rich Eisen Show via Raymond Lucas of 247 Sports. “This was part of our conversations with Davis, whether or not he was going to come back, because — just as you mentioned — this (2022) quarterback class isn’t great and, if Davis would’ve come back, I feel very strongly that he would be the top quarterback in the draft. So the Texans just got the top quarterback in the draft a year ahead of when he would’ve been the top quarterback.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel praised C Ben Jones, who is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason.

“Ben does a great job of always being available,” Vrabel said via the team’s official website. “Whatever his level of play is, his availability and his durability has been something I have respected the most. Obviously, the husband that he is and the father that he is, and the teammate that he is, is exceptional, but just judging from his performance on the field, his durability and availability is something that I will always admire.”

Vrabel said 2021 second-round OL Dillon Radunz is not ready to start but will have every opportunity to showcase he can do so this offseason and in training camp.

“Dillon is not ready today,” Vrabel said. “But my charge to Keith (Carter) and everybody that is going to help him … that is all of our jobs, and most especially Dillon. He is going to have every opportunity to start.”

According to Turron Davenport, the Titans have met with Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele, Oklahoma OL Marquis Hayes, and Boston College OL Zion Johnson while at the NFL Combine.