AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is looking forward to this week’s regular-season rematch vs. Buffalo.

“Yeah I mean you expect a really good football team that’s going to play really hard. We’re expecting a fight, we’re expecting a battle,” Mahomes said, via NFL.com. “They have a great offense, great defense, great special teams and we played them in the AFC Championship last year and we know that it’s going to be another fight for us if we want to try to move on to the AFC Championship Game this year.”

Chiefs DE Frank Clark said Mahomes vs. Bills QB Josh Allen is a top tier QB matchup.

“You’ve got Josh Allen [and] you’ve got Pat on our side,” Clark said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “These are two of the best guys in the league. You say the two best young quarterbacks in the league today, I’d say 99% of the people in the world are going to say Pat Mahomes and Josh Allen.”

