AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
Chargers HC Brandon Staley said OLB Khalil Mack could play at full speed today if he wanted to but they are taking it slow with his foot injury from last year.
“He’s in really good shape,” Staley said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “He has a lot of confidence in where he’s at right now. We just want to make sure that we phase them in the right way. He’s going to be in all of the walk-through stuff, jog-through stuff. But we want to make sure that in individual [period] that he just comes back the right way. He could probably go full speed right now.”
Chiefs
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes commented on an impressive one-handed catch by undrafted WR Justyn Ross at practice and thinks he will continue to improve with more reps.
“Yeah, I mean, you still see the talent. I think that’s the first thing,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “I know people saw the catch on Twitter, but it’s just the way he catches the football out of the air. He snatches it — there’s no drops or anything like that. Now it’s about him learning the NFL offense. That’s how it is for every rookie when they come in, is, you don’t see that top talent that they can be until they learn and they can just play fast. And I think you’ve seen that. You’ve seen those flashes of how talented he can be. And then you’ve seen times where he’s just barely off of what we wanted. And he learns from that, he doesn’t make that same mistake. And so, the more and more reps that he gets, I can only imagine how good he’s going to be because of the talent he possesses.”
Raiders
- The Athletic’s Tashan Reed notes the Raiders are set to get an influx of more than $19 million in cap space after the June 1 releases of LB Cory Littleton and DE Carl Nassib are processed. However, he adds not to expect a mini spending spree and that a big chunk of that could be earmarked for an extension for WR Hunter Renfrow.
- There are some free agent available who could help the Raiders, though, and Reed lists a few, including former Bills OL Daryl Williams who could be an upgrade at either right guard or right tackle. Riley Reiff, Bobby Massie and Brandon Shell are other options at right tackle.
- If the Raiders want to add depth at cornerback, Reed notes Joe Haden, Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Janoris Jenkins are veterans who could make sense.
- Veteran WR Will Fuller could make sense as a deep threat for the Raiders, per Reed.
- New Raiders DL Tyler Lancaster‘s one-year, $1.195 million deal includes only $80,000 guaranteed in the form of a signing bonus. There is also up to $85,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
