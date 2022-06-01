AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said OLB Khalil Mack could play at full speed today if he wanted to but they are taking it slow with his foot injury from last year.

“He’s in really good shape,” Staley said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “He has a lot of confidence in where he’s at right now. We just want to make sure that we phase them in the right way. He’s going to be in all of the walk-through stuff, jog-through stuff. But we want to make sure that in individual [period] that he just comes back the right way. He could probably go full speed right now.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes commented on an impressive one-handed catch by undrafted WR Justyn Ross at practice and thinks he will continue to improve with more reps.

“Yeah, I mean, you still see the talent. I think that’s the first thing,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “I know people saw the catch on Twitter, but it’s just the way he catches the football out of the air. He snatches it — there’s no drops or anything like that. Now it’s about him learning the NFL offense. That’s how it is for every rookie when they come in, is, you don’t see that top talent that they can be until they learn and they can just play fast. And I think you’ve seen that. You’ve seen those flashes of how talented he can be. And then you’ve seen times where he’s just barely off of what we wanted. And he learns from that, he doesn’t make that same mistake. And so, the more and more reps that he gets, I can only imagine how good he’s going to be because of the talent he possesses.”

Raiders