AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Derek Carr

Chargers

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Rams QB coach Zac Robinson appears to be the frontrunner for the Chargers offensive coordinator job.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a right high-ankle sprain: “He’s worked hard in the treatment and is doing okay.”(Nate Taylor)

confirmed QB suffered a right high-ankle sprain: “He’s worked hard in the treatment and is doing okay.”(Nate Taylor) Reid on Mahomes: “He’s going to play. That’s his mindset.” (Taylor)

Raiders

Soon-to-be ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr hasn’t shared his view on the imminent breakup between him and the team. But he suggested that when he is finally ready to share, there will be some things to get off his chest.

“Thank you to all the people reaching out trying to give me their platform to tell my side of what happened. It’s the hardest thing in the world not to jump on every interview and tell the whole truth. Thank you but I’m choosing to move on and give our next city our best,” Carr tweeted.