AFC Notes: Chargers, Josh Gordon, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers' Brandon Staley said LB Kenneth Murray is still adjusting to the team's new defensive scheme: "Kenny Murray is going to be a good player and we're just going to stick with it." (Gilbert Manzano)

Staley mentioned that veteran RT Bryan Bulaga had a procedure that “went well.” (Manzano)

had a procedure that “went well.” (Manzano) Staley compared the Raiders offense to that of the Chiefs, who they narrowly defeated in Week 3: “I think that’s where they’re the same as Kansas City, they’re dangerous on every down.” (Manzano)

Staley said he was “optimistic” about the return of DL Justin Jones this week, adding that CB Chris Harris is “trending positive.” (Jeff Miller)

Chiefs

Regarding the Chiefs signing WR Josh Gordon to their practice squad, Patrick Mahomes believes Gordon has “dominated” on every team he’s been on and thrives against one-on-one coverage.

“Everywhere he’s been, he’s kind of dominated,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “He can make plays in one-on-one coverage.”

Mahomes added that Gordon’s stature makes him an easy target.

“He’s a big receiver. Even if he’s covered, he’s not covered. You can kind of throw it up there and he can make plays.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid mentioned that it will likely “take a while” before Gordon is active and will evaluate him over the next couple of weeks.

“It’s going to take a while,” Reid said. “He’s probably not going to play this week. We’ll just see how it goes over the next week or two.”

Mahomes is confident that Gordon will gain a role in their offense as the season progresses.

“I’m sure they’ll incorporate him with a couple roles in the offense as the season goes on, as we get him up to speed, and we’ll see where that takes us. He’ll have his role. He’s a great football player, but in this offense everybody gets a chance to make plays.”

OUT for Week 4: CB Rashad Fenton (concussion)

for Week 4: CB (concussion) QUESTIONABLE for Week 4: DE Frank Clark (hamstring), CB Charvarius Ward (quadricep)

Raiders

Raiders’ HC Jon Gruden told the media that starting RB Josh Jacobs is currently “really questionable” to return for Week 4.

“We’ll have to see how it goes in the next few days,” Gruden said during his press conference. “I would say it’s really questionable, his status right now. But it’s good to have everybody back at practice. We’re not going to hesitate one bit to put him in a primary role after what he did against the Dolphins.”