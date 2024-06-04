AFC Notes: Chase Claypool, Gable Steveson, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Chase Claypool reflected on failing to meet expectations during his time in Pittsburgh: “I think it is tough believing the player that you are or can be and falling short, especially over these last two years. It’s a tough position because I know there can be times where it’s frustrating if I’m not living up to my potential. But if it’s frustrating to the outside world, it’s even more frustrating for me. I understand where I should be and I understand that I haven’t met those expectations. That’s why I work harder and harder and harder every year, so I can meet and exceed those expectations.” (Bills’ YouTube)

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane on the signing of Olympic gold medal wrestler Gable Steveson: "We worked him out a few weeks back. … One team maybe looked at him as a fullback. We called him back last week, flew him over. We thought we would give him a shot." (Ryan O'Halloran)

Jets

New Broncos QB Zach Wilson on his time in New York: “Obviously, there’s bittersweet moments in everything. I was grateful for my experiences there and the guys. I miss the guys out there and everything too.” (Thomas Christopher of the Jets X Factor)

Jets WR Garrett Wilson described what he likes about third-round WR Malachi Corley: "He's a brute. Once he catches that ball he's got great instinct of where the defense is going to be at and how to make someone miss. Just like I was saying, he can go over the middle, take hits. I'm excited to see him run with the ball once we got pads on because I know I wouldn't be trying to tackle him. He looks like a problem, a little bowling ball out there. So, I'm excited." (Nick Shook)

Patriots

Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton touched on adding weight this offseason in hopes of being more durable throughout the regular season.

“I’m putting in work. I feel like I’ve put on a lot of muscle in a lot of areas that need it. I’m just continuing to get bigger,” Thornton said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “It’s just so I can take more impacts. I feel like all my injuries came from the ground ‚ me hitting the ground. So, it’s so I can be able to bounce back up when I do hit the ground.”