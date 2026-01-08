AFC Notes: Chris Ballard, Daniel Jones, Colts, Texans, Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward spoke to the media regarding his AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder and whether it could potentially require surgery.

“I don’t know that for sure,” Ward responded on potential surgery. “If that’s the case we’re going to do what I need to do, but I don’t think that’s the case right now. They’re going to get it right. (And) continue to walk me through the process to what I need to do to get better, and get back on the field. (I need to) really just heal, talk to the trainers, probably have some rehabbing, and then just continue to try and get stronger on my shoulder and try and get ready for next year. There hasn’t been a time limit yet, but it’s a good thing it’s the offseason. I’ve got a couple of months…I know I am going to have success. (Right now it’s about) getting healthy on my shoulder, and doing all the little things I need to do to become a better player next year.”