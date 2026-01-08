AFC Notes: Chris Ballard, Daniel Jones, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Colts GM Chris Ballard said he had a meeting with owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon, who asked him if he still has the juice to build a contending team: “And the No. 1 question she asked me is, do you still have your juju for this? And it’s a fair question. I told her, without question I still have (it). We can still get this team to where the city is proud of it. Until we win, words are words and actions speak louder than words.” (Stephen Holder)
- As for their defensive lapses, Ballard thinks their age caught up to them: “I thought our age showed at times. We need to get younger. We need to get faster.” (Stephen Holder)
- On the topic of QB Anthony Richardson, Ballard said the quarterback still has to “work through” his vision limitations, and they will continue to evaluate his role, per James Boyd.
- Colts DT DeForest Buckner is among Indianapolis’ veteran defenders. Ballard said Buckner’s mindset is to continue playing: “His mindset is he’s going to play again.” (Joel Erickson)
- Colts CB Charvarius Ward has also expressed uncertainty about his career due to lingering concussion symptoms. Ballard couldn’t comment on Ward’s future: “I can’t say, for sure, what direction that’s going to go. … We’re going to do the best thing for his long-term health.” (Erickson)
- Ballard added that Daniel Jones is their “short- and long-term answer” at quarterback: “Daniel Jones has a really bright future in Indianapolis.’ He’s viewed as the short- and long-term answer at QB.” (Mike Chappell)
- Ballard mentioned that they looked to add another backup quarterback at the trade deadline, but were unsuccessful, per Erickson.
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, no significant coaching staff changes are expected for the Colts outside of replacing DL coach Charlie Partridge, who is leaving for a role at Notre Dame.
Texans
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler expects Texans DC Matt Burke to get at least one interview for a head coaching opportunity, and mentions some connections to the Giants.
- Fowler adds Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson is a name to watch on the offensive coordinator circuit this year. He’s had several interviews in recent years.
- Aaron Wilson reports Texans RB Jawhar Jordan suffered a high-ankle sprain in the season-finale against the Colts due to a hip drop tackle Sunday.
Titans
Titans QB Cam Ward spoke to the media regarding his AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder and whether it could potentially require surgery.
“First thing I learned,” Ward said, via the team website. “Is get your helmet down on a quarterback sneak, or they’ll pop your ass.”
“I don’t know that for sure,” Ward responded on potential surgery. “If that’s the case we’re going to do what I need to do, but I don’t think that’s the case right now. They’re going to get it right. (And) continue to walk me through the process to what I need to do to get better, and get back on the field. (I need to) really just heal, talk to the trainers, probably have some rehabbing, and then just continue to try and get stronger on my shoulder and try and get ready for next year. There hasn’t been a time limit yet, but it’s a good thing it’s the offseason. I’ve got a couple of months…I know I am going to have success. (Right now it’s about) getting healthy on my shoulder, and doing all the little things I need to do to become a better player next year.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!