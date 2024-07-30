AFC Notes: Christian Barmore, Haason Reddick, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Per Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel, linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb haven’t had any setbacks regarding their respective injuries. (Joe Schad)
- Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle gave his respect to CB Ethan Bonner: “Ethan Bonner has had the craziest jump from any player from last year. More patient at the line. Using his long arms. He can stay hip to hip with anyone. He’s confident. He’s playing great ball. He really is top three fastest on the team.” (Joe Schad)
- Miami LT Terron Armstead plans to return to practice Tuesday for the first time in camp as the team had him on a ramp-up program. (Cameron Wolfe)
Jets
- Jets HC Robert Saleh assumes DE Haason Reddick will be fined $300k for missing Monday’s practice along with the $50k daily fine. (Connor Hughes)
- Saleh also mentioned DE Will McDonald weighs around the same as last year with more strength and said his path to playing time will be running through blockers not just around. (Hughes)
- New York DT Javon Kinlaw added 25 pounds of muscle to be more study against double teams. (Rich Cimini)
- Jets WR Allen Lazard wants to “reestablish his value to this team” after a tough season last year. (Hughes)
Patriots
- Patriots HC Jerod Mayo spoke on DT Christian Barmore‘s status following his blood clots: “I’m anticipating him coming back… no timetable.” (Chad Graff)
- Mayo wants to move away from players who only contribute on special teams which is why S Brenden Schooler has seen more defensive reps. Since Schooler is going to be active for games, Mayo wants him to be ready if he needs to step into the game. (Zack Cox)
- New England OLB Matt Judon went back to the locker room after coming out in sweats and talking with different people around the organization. (Cox)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!