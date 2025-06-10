AFC Notes: Christian Kirk, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen and the team’s staff have worked with QB Trevor Lawrence on his footwork and feel that significant progress has been made.

“Yeah, I think when you look at maybe the first few days of OTAs and really even phase two that we were out here on the grass, I think his footwork has drastically improved,” Coen said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think just the rhythm of playing the position in every system is different. Right? The drop of a quarterback is very similar to a dance and so each song, right, has a different rhythm. Each play has a different rhythm. Each systems have different rhythms. And continuing to develop that for him so that — we talk about footwork so much because when the game is being played, we know it’s lived in the gray. But we’re trying to create black and white lines for footwork, for reads, for timing, because when the when the things start moving, oftentimes you have to revert back to your fundamentals, your footwork, your timing.

“And so, I think he’s taken a step in that area as well as just the overall operation. That’s what I’ve really looked for, for him in this time has been okay, really focusing on his lower half and his footwork and then also just running the show. Like, I’m not really judging does he make every single throw right now. Is every single ball perfectly accurate right now? Is he operating the offense at a high level? Yes, he is right now.”

Texans

Texans WR Christian Kirk is ready to compete and make an impact in Houston after dealing with injury during his initial entry into the AFC South with Jacksonville.

“That has been the unfortunate part about the past two years, there are injuries that are the unfortunate fate of football and out of my control,” Kirk said, via Pro Football Talk. “But right now, I feel great. Being here, I have gotten stronger and faster since I have gotten here. I just feel really good and feel healthy. I am just looking forward to building through that throughout the offseason.”

“This is Year 8 for me, so I have been acquiring a lot of knowledge and have been around a lot of really good receivers in the NFL. Really good is selling them short, Hall of Famers,” Kirk said of playing alongside Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins. “Just passing down that knowledge to the young guys and helping as much as I can. Within the offense, just making the plays that come my way, help any way I can to help make this offense more explosive [than] it already is. So far, it has been good. I am just taking it day by day and cementing that role.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan gave an update on former first-round WR Treylon Burks, who continues to rehab and has been plagued by injury issues to begin his career.

“Right now, I think anyone coming off a significant surgery and rehab is always going to be probably off their full playing weight — just because of the nature of not being able to do the types of things over a long period of time when you’re rehabbing,” Callahan said. “So, he’s in his rehab process. The conditioning process is sort of coming along with it. I don’t see any ill effects. But, again, Trey is also a just a bigger body as it is. So, I’m pretty pleased with where he’s at, and we’ll see as he gets back to more consistent running and ability to get in shape. I mean, he reported to camp last year in pretty dang good shape, so I’m expecting the same.”