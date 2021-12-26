AFC Notes: Cole Beasley, Bills, Jets, Patriots, Josh McDaniels

Bills

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Bills WR Cole Beasley has been fined numerous times for COVID-19 protocol violations this season, with the total amount around $100,000.

has been fined numerous times for COVID-19 protocol violations this season, with the total amount around $100,000. Beasley was fined $14,600 for violations when league officials visited the team facility in August and video review has led to additional fines double that amount.

Bills’ Spencer Brown was fined $4,884 twice for taunting in last week’s win over the OLwas fined $4,884 twice for taunting in last week’s win over the Panthers . ( Ian Rapoport

Jeremy Fowler notes that Bills’ S Micah Hyde triggered his $500,000 contract bonus by recording his fourth and fifth interceptions of the season on Sunday against the Patriots.

Jets

Jets G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif agreed to waive his no-trade clause in a deal that sent him from the Chiefs to New York. The two teams are on polar opposite ends of the standings but Duvernay-Tardif said he wanted a chance to play and it was clear that wasn’t coming in Kansas City.

“So, in that regard, I’m really happy to be here, to be on the football field, to show what I can do,” said Duvernay-Tardif, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I love playing football. It’s tough to lose, but the adrenaline of walking out of the locker room, getting ready for the game, nothing can beat that. That’s why I wanted to come here — to play football. That was the best opportunity from a personal standpoint.”

Cimini writes the Jets seem happy with their current starting trio of CB’s Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, and Michael Carter II. He adds Jets HC Robert Saleh thinks they’ll make more plays on the ball once New York’s pass rush improves.

Patriots

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, there have been questions in the past about Patriots OC Josh McDaniels ‘ willingness to leave New England. Patriots HC Bill Belichick has also worked hard at various times to retain him, including denying the Giants’ request to interview McDaniels and offering up Joe Judge instead.

‘ willingness to leave New England. Patriots HC has also worked hard at various times to retain him, including denying the Giants’ request to interview McDaniels and offering up instead. However, that’s not expected to be an issue this year, per La Canfora. Belichick has been more willing to talk up McDaniels in press conferences and it’s believed he’ll allow McDaniels to interview when the window opens this week.

Patriots’ S Kyle Dugger was fined $10,520 for his actions in an altercation last Saturday against the Colts. (Adam Schefter)