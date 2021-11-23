AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Ravens

Colts

Colts DE Dayo Odeyingbo said he has a new view of players having to rehab injuries as he rehabs his torn Achilles.

“Before, I’d see (an injury) and say, ‘Dang, that sucks,’” Odeyingbo said, via Stephen Holder. “But you just keep going because it’s not you. But after going through the process and seeing how it is, living with it every day, seeing how hard it is to do anything from showering to using crutches, you kind of learn to appreciate things.”

Colts DT DeForest Buckner has been impressed with Odeyingbo’s focus despite being out: “For a rookie to come in and not be on the field or, really, in the mix at all, and really be on top of his stuff when Coach is asking him questions and he’s answering the right way and knowing why he’s doing his job, it just shows the type of maturity he has.” (Holder)

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said he was disappointed with how the offense played on Sunday.

“I’m not going to sit up here and say all the positive things that came out of it. There’s not much of it today,” Lawrence said, via John Reid. “We got our butt kicked. It didn’t look good all the way around.

“We’ve got to help Bev [Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell] out. I mean there’s only so much he can do. He’s the one calling the plays. We’re the ones out there on the field. We’ve got to make plays, and we have to be better.”

The Jaguars worked out WR Austin Mack on Monday. (Aaron Wilson)

Ravens

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley had to pivot after his dream of being drafted went unfulfilled in 2020. He ended up picking the Ravens during undrafted free agency because he had good relationships with players on the team already like QB Lamar Jackson and thought Baltimore’s system was a good fit for him. He stuck with the Ravens on the practice squad after being waived despite interest from other teams and his patience has finally paid off. He won the backup job this summer and won his first start after an illness knocked Jackson out in Week 11 against the Bears.

“It felt great that Coach Harbaugh gave me a chance,” Huntley said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “I was an undrafted free agent, and (for) me to be here, to play a game for him and for this team, I feel like that’s the best part of it. Me getting a win, me working toward the win, that’s what put icing on the cake. I think it’s amazing that they have so much trust in me going back to last year.”