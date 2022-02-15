AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- The Athletic’s Zak Keefer writes he heard at the end of the season it was 50-50 on whether Colts QB Carson Wentz would be back in 2022. He adds he has not heard the Colts have made a decision yet.
- Keefer says the Colts have to weigh whether Wentz can realistically improve weaknesses that have plagued him his entire career, whether they’d be better off going with a “safer” option like Teddy Bridgewater who won’t lose as many games with mistakes, and if GM Chris Ballard and HC Frank Reich want to use any of their shrinking leash on another year with Wentz under center.
- USA Today’s Kevin Hickey lists some potential trade partners who need a quarterback and could be approached by the Colts regarding Wentz.
- The list includes the Buccaneers, Broncos, Commanders, Panthers and Steelers.
Jaguars
- The Jaguars are hiring Ravens assistant OL coach Richard Angulo as their new TE coach. (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Jaguars have finalized a deal with Deshea Townsend to be their new defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach.
Texans
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports the Texans are hiring Bills assistant DL coach Jacques Cesaire as their DL coach.
