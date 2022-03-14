AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Logan Ulrich
Colts

Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox stated that he would love to re-sign in Indianapolis this offseason. On Monday, he agreed to terms on a three-year, $18 million deal. 

I’d love to go back to Indy,” Alie-Cox said, via Colts Wire. “Been there for my whole career. That’s the only place I know, so if they extend an offer or the right opportunity presents itself, I would definitely love to go back.” 

Jaguars

  • The Jaguars are one of two “dark horse” teams to sign WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to Jordan Schultz. Jacksonville feels that Smith-Schuster could be a potential top option on the team’s receiving core to build with QB Trevor Lawrence.
  • PFN’s Aaron Wilson has details on Jaguars WR Christian Kirk‘s deal for four years and a maximum of $84 million. Kirk receives a $20 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.5 million, $15.5 million, $14.5 million and $15.5 million. The first two years of salary are guaranteed. 
  • Kirk also has a $500,000 annual workout bonus, $500,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and a total of $3 million in available incentives each season. 

Texans

