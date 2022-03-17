AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Seahawks and Colts could be potential destinations should the Browns decide to move on from QB Baker Mayfield.
- USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports the Colts were interested in OLB Chandler Jones before he signed with the Raiders on Wednesday. Indianapolis got former Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue in a trade from Las Vegas after the signing.
- Joel Erickson of the Indy Star reports the Colts showed “some interest” in TE Hayden Hurst before he signed on with the Bengals.
- Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah, who re-signed to a four-year, $65 million deal, said he elected to return over several teams including the Bills, Colts, Ravens, and others. (Josh Mosher)
- Colts LB Zaire Franklin‘s contract is for three years with a base value of $10 million. He has base salaries of $1.1 million, $2.49 million and $2.88 million, with a $2 million roster bonus due the fifth day of the 2022 league year. His 2022 base and $900,000 of his 2023 base are guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
- Franklin can make up to $510,000 each season in per-game active roster bonuses, and has a $1 million playing time-playoffs escalator, a $500,000 playing time-playoff escalator in 2023 and a $500,000 playing time-playoff incentive in 2024.
- Colts CB Brandon Facyson’s one-year, $3.84 million deal includes a $1.72 million base salary, a $1.1 million signing bonus, $60,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and an $800,000 playing time and interceptions incentives. (Joel Erickson)
Jaguars
- Jaguars GM Trent Baalke says they hit on their top six free agent targets. (Mark Long)
- Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said the team’s wide receivers will be used all over the field depending on each game. Newly-signed WR Christian Kirk can be lined up outside, in the slot, and even close to the LOS. (Michael DiRocco)
- Baalke said no decision has been made on C Brandon Linder‘s status. The veteran has been speculated as a potential cap cut: “We’re working through that as we speak. No decision has yet been made.” (DiRocco)
- Pederson added the team feels good about the running back room and where it’s at right now, but could add some pieces in the draft. (John Reid)
- Baalke noted they did have conversations with the Cowboys about trading for WR Amari Cooper. (Reid)
- Baalke said 2021 second-round OT Walker Little could move inside to guard if needed. (Long)
- Baalke told reporters the team is comfortable at right tackle, especially with OT Jawaan Taylor and added Little can compete at any position. (Reid)
- Baalke reiterated the team is open to trade offers for the first-overall pick. (Reid)
- Jaguars WR Zay Jones‘ three-year, $24 million deal includes a $5.5 million signing bonus, guaranteed base salaries of $1.5 million in 2022 and $7 million in 2023, to go along with a non-guaranteed $7 million salary in 2024. (Aaron Wilson)
- He can also earn $1 million in incentives each season and up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses.
- Jaguars TE Evan Engram said he had “immediate interest” in playing in Jacksonville given the way Pederson utilizes tight ends. (Reid)
Texans
- Texans C Justin Britt‘s two-year deal includes a signing bonus of $2 million and base salaries of $2 million and $3 million. His 2022 base salary is guaranteed. (Over The Cap)
- Britt can make a maximum of $10.5 million with up to $1 million in per game active roster bonuses annually and a $750,000 annual playtime incentive. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans DT Maliek Collins‘ two-year, $17 million contract includes a $6 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.5 million and $7.5 million, and per-game active roster bonuses of up to $1 million in 2022, $1.25 million in 2023. (Wilson)
- There are two void years on the end of the deal. Collins’ 2022 base salary is guaranteed and $1 million of his 2023 base is guaranteed at signing.
- Texans CB Desmond King‘s two-year, $7 million contract includes a $1 million signing bonus, base salaries of $2 million and $3 million and up to $500,000 a year in per-game active roster bonuses. King’s 2022 base and $500,000 of his 2023 base are guaranteed. (Wilson)
- Texans G Scott Quessenberry‘s one-year, $1.187 million deal includes a $152,500 signing bonus and his $1.035 million base salary is fully guaranteed. (Wilson)
- Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale‘s two-year, $3 million deal includes a $300,000 signing bonus and $250,000 of his $1.1 million salary is guaranteed. He can also earn up to $200,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and another $300,000 in playtime incentives each year. (Wilson)
- Texans S M.J. Stewart‘s one-year, $2.25 million deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, $14,706 in per-game roster bonuses, and up to $750,000 in playing time incentives (Wilson)
- Texans DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo‘s one-year, $3.25 million contract includes a $625,000 signing bonus and up to $500,000 in playing-time incentives. (Wilson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!