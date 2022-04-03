AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

SMU TE Grant Calcaterra says one of the teams he’s heard the most consistently from during the pre-draft process is the Colts. (Justin Melo)

UTSA CB Tariq Woolen says he's had a top-30 visit with the Colts. (Billy Marshall)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson had high praise of TE Evan Engram‘s athleticism and route-running ability

“I just love his athleticism, his route running,” Pederson said, via John Oehser of the team’s official site. “He’s a tough guy. He’s a willing participant to block.”

Pederson adds that Engram makes their tight end group “one of the strong positions” on their roster.

“He really complements that tight end room,” Pederson said. “He really makes that room better. We feel that’s one of the stronger positions on our team right now and he really adds some value there.”

Pederson points out that the most successful quarterbacks in the league have productive tight ends.

“If you look at any successful quarterback in the league right now, tight end is probably at the top of the list for a quarterback,” Pederson said. “That one position: Everything’s kind of right over the ball, right in front of the quarterback. You also have to have a dynamic receiver as well, but that tight end position becomes the quarterback’s best friend.”

Tom Pelissero reports that Georgia LB Quay Walker is meeting with the Jaguars ahead of the draft and could be the first linebacker selected in the draft.

is meeting with the Jaguars ahead of the draft and could be the first linebacker selected in the draft. Pelissero also mentions that Jacksonville is the first stop on Walker’s 13 team tour over the course of 19 days.

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports that University of Miami QB D’Eriq King will meet with the Broncos, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens, and Texans ahead of the NFL Draft.

will meet with the Broncos, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens, and Texans ahead of the NFL Draft. Wilson had previously mentioned that some teams have an interest in drafting King and trying him out as a wide receiver or kick returner.