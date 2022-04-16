AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- Colts DB Rodney McLeod is excited to play for HC Frank Reich and called him a players’ coach: “Frank’s a great coach. That was obvious during his short time in Philly, and he was a big reason we won a title there…I’m excited to stand alongside him…He’s a players coach, gets it, understands it from his time in the game.” (Joel A. Erickson)
- McLeod is impressed with the Colts’ defense as well as their front office, and believes the team is just a few pieces away from winning a championship, which influenced his decision to join the team. (George Bremer)
- The Colts are hosting UConn OT Ryan Van Demark for a visit this week. (Tom Pelissero)
- Indianapolis hosted Illinois CB Tony Adams at their local prospect workout day. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Colts hosted Illinois LB Khalan Tolson at their local prospect workout day. (Aaron Wilson)
Jaguars
- An AFC college scouting director tells Albert Breer of SI.com that “everyone knows” Jaguars GM Trent Baalke wants to trade down from No. 1 overall: “Everyone knows he wants to trade it, and that tells me he’s not in love with any of them.”
- Breer says that multiple rival execs have mentioned that Baalke is “sensitive to a perception problem he and his team have right now” and they would get “roasted” if they did anything but select Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson or get a huge return for the pick.
- According to Breer, other teams have noted that the Jaguars have done work on the top offensive linemen, and N.C. State’s Ickey Ekwonu has been connected to Baalke throughout the process.
- Regarding the possibility of taking a pass rusher such as Hutchinson or Georgia’s Travon Walker, an exec tells Breer: “No one’s missing on Hutch. With Walker, is he an outside linebacker? Is he a five-technique? His ceiling’s high, if you look at his movement, his get-off, his play speed. He’s not as polished as Hutch. There might be more there, but you haven’t seen it, so it’s hit or miss.”
- An executive also tells Jason La Canfora that he’s buying the talk of Walker being in the mix to go No. 1 overall: “I’m buying it. We are running scenarios based off Walker being the first pick. That feels like something Trent would do.“
- Michigan RB Hassan Haskins has met with the Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Lions. Haskins has also had a private dinner with the Steelers and has worked out privately for the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)
- Memphis G/C Dylan Parham visited the Jaguars Thursday. Parham has also went through drills for the Giants, Texans, and Patriots at the Senior Bowl. (Jordan Schultz)
Texans
Texans OC Pep Hamilton said bringing back WR Brandin Cooks means that the team still has a go-to wide receiver who can threaten defenses each week.
“I think that when you look at just the production that Brandin has been able to have over the last few seasons, but over the course of his career, he brings a certain level of paranoia for our opponents, and that’s going to open up the opportunity for us to balance out our attack,” Hamilton said, via HoustonTexans.com. “We have to improve our run game, but at the same time, we go out with the objection to score. We want to outscore the opponent every game we play.”
