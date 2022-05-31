AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

According to Stephen Holder of The Athletic, the Colts are not willing to give CB Kenny Moore a new contract. Holder previously reported that the Colts feel Moore signed a fair deal when he received his extension back in 2019.

1075TheFan.com's Kevin Bowen writes the Colts' actions have been even more bullish than their words when it comes to WR Parris Campbell .

. Indianapolis hasn’t brought in much competition for Campbell at slot receiver and there’s a clear path for him to start if he can stay healthy — which obviously is the big question given his career so far.

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is excited about what he has seen so far from newly acquired WR Christian Kirk.

“Just from a football IQ sense, I think he’s really quarterback friendly,” Lawrence said, via Pro Football Talk. “The way he sees the field, different coverages unfold, the way he runs his routes, I just think he’s quarterback friendly. And then obviously his speed is something that we really needed and it’s going to help us a lot. You guys saw today, that he can fly and locate a ball, all those things.”

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith defended OT Laremy Tunsil and DT Maliek Collins for not showing up to voluntary OTA’s.

“At Big Sandy, voluntary is voluntary,” Smith said, via Texans Wire. “You can show up as you like. You don’t have to.”

Granted, Smith acknowledged that in a perfect world there would be 100% attendance.

“Yeah, I’d like for guys to be up here all day, staying with the coaches and putting in as many hours as we like, but they have some options,” said Smith. “Rules are in place. We follow the rules and it’s no more than that.”

Smith does expect the team to have full attendance when the team holds mandatory activities.

“There’s one thing that’s mandatory in the offseason, and I expect everyone would be there unless we’ve come to an agreement and they have something that I want them to take care of, too,” Smith said.