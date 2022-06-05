AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said that GM Chris Ballard will determine any roster additions they make going forward but mentioned that they could consider re-signing free agent WR T.Y. Hilton.

“Chris, ultimately, will guide that decision on the roster,” Reich said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “That’s his role. We’ll talk everything through, we’ll see how these guys do, and then ask: ‘Do we need to add somebody? Do we need to talk about T.Y., if T.Y. is still out there? How does that all play out?”

Reich added that they have “high expectations” for second-round WR Alec Pierce.

“We have high expectations for him,” Reich said. “Alec, one of the things we like about him, very smart guy. He’s really learned offense quickly, he’s done a good job. He’s going to have to compete for every snap. … We’re definitely pushing him to get on the field.”

Reich expressed confidence in WR Parris Campbell and views him as a capable slot receiver.

“I’ve always seen Parris, since the day we drafted him, as a guy who can play every position and can really do it all,” Reich said. “I think he can play in the slot, he can play all that game — the shallows, the crosses, the option routes. … He’s explosive. You can put him on the outside and he’s got speed to get deep. … We’ve developed him as a complete receiver. That’s the upside, if he can stay healthy.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is taking over a difficult situation with his new team but was asked by reporters how he was going to motivate players and earn their trust.

“That’s a great question,” Pederson said, via Pro Football Talk. “As I gain their trust, I can push a little bit harder. There is a fine line there, there is a balance there, and that just comes from understanding and really reaching out to the players and kind of seeing how they react to certain things. I want to push them in practice, I want to challenge them in practice, but at the same time, I don’t want to really overstep my bounds a little bit right now with them. At the same time, when I do that, I want to see the return back towards what we’re doing and that’s what I’ve seen. The more that we continue to have that two-way communication and dialogue, I can continue to push a little bit harder. Obviously, in the offseason we go a little bit easier, but I think it happens more in training camp when the pads come on and it gets a little warmer outside and we can really challenge them a little bit more.”

Texans

Texans RB Rex Burkhead has been impressed with the type of leadership shown by second-year QB Davis Mills during the team’s offseason program.

“I think Davis has done a great job making sure we’re all in the right place,” Burkhead told reporters, via TexansWire.com. “He’s so comfortable this year in the spring and really with the playbook. It’s kind of amazing. He knows where guys are lined up. Even myself coming out there, a new play, and he’s like, you’re right here, you’ve got this. I’m like, all right, that’s pretty awesome for a second-year quarterback. Yeah, it’s been a joy seeing him grow every single day, especially in his leadership.”