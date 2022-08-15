AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts RB Nyheim Hines is moving all over the team’s offense, lining up in the slot, in the backfield, or split out wide. Colts OC Marcus Brady explained that Hines is a playmaker and they’re going to do everything they can to get the ball in his hands.

“As far as his versatility, he can do it all,’’ Brady said, via Fox 59. “And we try to make a conscious effort of moving him around, getting him in the slot, getting him in the backfield, giving him new things to continue to work on and develop and try to see how much we can actually expand that role for him. He’s an elite player for us and he’s going to be very valuable.’’

Hines is undoubtedly happy about his usage and wants to do whatever he can to help the team succeed.

“I’m happy to have the opportunity to be all over the place,’’ Hines said. “Shoot, there are some plays I’ve been waiting for three or four years and I may have gotten once or twice. Whatever position they put me in, just execute. I hope that’s what I’ve been doing and hope to continue to do. Just keep going.’’

Hines said that 80 catches is a realistic goal for him.

“Very possible. Very possible,’’ Hines said. “If I get that many, I think I’ll break a couple. Get in the right position, catch the ball and do what I do in space and hopefully make somebody miss and help this team win with a couple of breakaways.’’

Jaguars

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne was happy to be back on the field with QB Trevor Lawrence, but still has some work to do according to HC Doug Pederson.

“It felt good to be back there, period. I felt like we were just back in the old days,” Etienne said, via Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union.

“He stayed disciplined in his path, in his track, and I thought maybe sometimes he got a little antsy and tried to make some moves that probably weren’t there,” Pederson said of his performance. “But that just comes with time, as you know, and he hasn’t had the time. These are valuable reps for him. He’s going to get better.”

Texans

Texans LB Blake Cashman caught the attention of HC Lovie Smith and the team’s coaching staff as he continues to push for a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

“I think he was a leading tackler tonight,” Smith said, via Texans Wire. “He fits the profile. He’s fast. He’s a smart guy. He’s kind of new to our system a little bit, but for the people that have been out at training camp, he’s flashed quite a bit. So when a guy has been flashing in training camp practices, you want them to take that to the field on game day. And I think, of course, I try not to get too high or too low before I actually study the video. But we like some of the things he did tonight, just like we’ve liked what he’s done in training camp.”

NBC Sports’ Peter King writes that Smith should have two years to implement his vision for the Texans and that Houston won’t repeat the situation with previous HC David Culley, who was fired after just one year.