AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Texans

Texans fourth-round RB Dameon Pierce was nervous before his first preseason game but noted that the nerves quickly subsided once he got going.

There is now talk of him making a push to be the team’s starter on opening day, with HC Lovie Smith praising his performance in his first taste of NFL action.

“Once I got on the turf I calmed down,” Pierce said, via HoustonTexans.com. “I got my thoughts cleared and just went out and did what I’ve been doing my whole life.”

“Dameon Pierce definitely caught my eye, and everybody’s eye that was watching him,” Smith said. “That’s what we’ve seen during training camp, also. He’s a good football player.”