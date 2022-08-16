AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- Colts LB E.J. Speed commented on having to potentially replace LB Shaquille Leonard as a starter for a short term: “I’ll be ready to play as a starter, as a backup, I’m more of a team guy. But of course selfishly, and being a guy of like ‘I want to dominate and I want to play,’ I got goals for myself.” (James Boyd)
- Colts WR Mike Strachan tore his meniscus back during OTA’s, which required him to have surgery. (Joel A. Erickson)
Jaguars
- Jaguars HC Doug Pederson isn’t ready to name a starter at left guard, adding the competition between OL Tyler Shatley and OL Ben Bartch is too close to call at the moment: “You can start Ben one week, you can start Tyler the next…it’s that close.” (John Shipley)
- Pederson also wasn’t ready to declare K Ryan Santoso the starter: “I think we need to see more.” (Shipley)
- Pederson added that K Elliott Fry had a groin injury in his kicking leg which is why he was cut.
Texans
Texans fourth-round RB Dameon Pierce was nervous before his first preseason game but noted that the nerves quickly subsided once he got going.
There is now talk of him making a push to be the team’s starter on opening day, with HC Lovie Smith praising his performance in his first taste of NFL action.
“Once I got on the turf I calmed down,” Pierce said, via HoustonTexans.com. “I got my thoughts cleared and just went out and did what I’ve been doing my whole life.”
“Dameon Pierce definitely caught my eye, and everybody’s eye that was watching him,” Smith said. “That’s what we’ve seen during training camp, also. He’s a good football player.”
