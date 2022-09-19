AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

It would have been hard to outdo the embarrassment of the Colts’ season-ending loss to the Jaguars in 2021, but somehow they managed. In their return to Jacksonville in Week 2 with a team that was supposed to be better than last year’s bunch that choked, the Colts were choked out themselves 24-0. Afterward, Colts HC Frank Reich struggled to do much else other than acknowledging the situation and preaching patience.

“We’re two games into it and we’re 0-1-1. We’re two games into it and we’re 0-1-1,” Reich said via the Athletic’s James Boyd. “It’s a long season and we’ll take our medicine for the pathetic performance today, coaches and players, and we’ll see how things (start) stacking up.”

Jaguars

There were some bumps in Week 1, but the Jaguars and QB Trevor Lawrence rebounded in Week 2 with a 24-0 win over the division-rival Colts in one of the best games of Lawrence’s young career. He completed 25-30 pass attempts for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Afterward he credited the presence of HC Doug Pederson as a key difference from his rookie season.

“I just think the way he carries himself, having played quarterback and all that plays into it,” Lawrence said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “The main thing is he just understands what we’re doing, what we’re going through, the way he talks to us constantly. We had a lot of conversations about the plan, about everything, and we’re always on the same page. Not every game’s going to go exactly how you planned. But to have that alignment is really important and I think we’ve done a good job of that.”

Texans Texans HC Lovie Smith said the team needs to do a better job of sustaining drives offensively: “We’re stalling. We’re not there yet. This week, it seemed like there was a commitment to the run. It’s not just about the running game.” (Aaron Wilson)

Smith emphasized that it's not just QB Davis Mills that needs to improve: "It's so much more than Davis Mills. Davis has to get better." (Wilson)

Mills believes that the team is on the cusp of turning the corner and said that the team needs to take advantage of opportunities: "Our whole team feels like we're close." On his play: "Solid. I know there were some missed throws I got to be better with. As a team, we're putting ourselves in position. We need to take advantage of them." (Wilson)

Smith expects OL Scott Quessenberry to continue starting in Week 3: "I think he did an excellent job." (Wilson)

Smith is unsure if C Justin Britt will play in Week 3 as he remains absent for personal reasons related to football and continues to contemplate his options. (Wilson)

will play in Week 3 as he remains absent for personal reasons related to football and continues to contemplate his options. (Wilson) Smith on what QB Jeff Driskel has done as the backup quarterback: “He’s given us a spark. I like what he’s done.” (Wilson)