AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Matt Ryan spoke to the media about his frequent fumbles so far this season.

“Certainly have to do something different. I think you’ve just got to protect it better,” Ryan said, via Pro Football Talk. “I go back to, I think I’ve been pretty good throughout my career. It’s been a very uncharacteristic four-game stretch. It’s something I’ve got to clean up and got to be better at.”

“Turnovers are always, they’re one of the — if not the most important one or two most critical stats when it comes to winning ballgames or at least giving yourself a chance to win. I’ve got to do a better job protecting it,” Ryan added. “We collectively have to do a better job protecting it, and I think if we can do that, we can be pretty good. I think if we can put together a clean game, just go out there and put together a clean game where we’re not turning it over, we’re executing the way we can, I think we can be very good.”

Colts DL Tyquan Lewis and LB Shaquille Leonard will both miss this Thursday’s game as they are currently in concussion protocol. (Joel A. Erickson)

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence wouldn’t use the bad weather as an excuse for his poor performance and told reporters he simply has to play better.

“Not really. It rains a ton obviously in Florida,” Lawrence said, via Pro Football Talk. “Today it was the wind and everything, it was pretty brutal. At the end of the day no excuses we’re both playing in it. Like I said just really frustrated right now. Excited to watch the tape and it’s going to be brutal just to watch it and all the missed opportunities and things that we had. I mean with four turnovers and to still have a chance to go with the game at the end it doesn’t usually happen. It shows we played well in other areas. We’ve got to clean that up and we will and I’m confident in that. It definitely sucks right now.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said that DT Folorunso Fatukasi (quad) is day to day and WR Zay Jones (ankle) should be able to play in Week 5. (Michael DiRocco)

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith on QB Davis Mills: “We’re not making a change at the quarterback position. We all need to do better. Do you know who was our quarterback to possibly take the lead at the end? It was Davis Mills. He’s our quarterback.” (Aaron Wilson)