AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- Colts HC Frank Reich said they “will continue to evaluate” DE Kwity Paye (ankle) and they aren’t considering placing him on the injured reserve. (George Bremer)
- Reich added they believe WR Ashton Dulin (foot) will return from injured reserve.
- The Colts have made a lot of changes on the offensive line but Reich says they haven’t discussed replacing C Ryan Kelly with OL Danny Pinter. (Kevin Bowen)
- Colts OT Dennis Kelly said he’s been healthy “since about Week 2” and that he isn’t sure why he hasn’t been playing: “I don’t know why that hasn’t come up.” (Zak Keefer)
- Kelly added their offensive line must continue developing a rhythm: “Until we find that rhythm, we keep working to find that answer.”
- Kelly admitted he does feel some frustration about his lack of playing time: “A little bit… I came here to play. At the same time, everybody in here wants to play… the first month as an offense, it hasn’t gone the way we wanted it go. We’re trying to figure out the issues and how to fix it.” (Keefer)
- Colts RB Nyheim Hines and DE Tyquan Lewis returned to practice in non-contact jerseys Wednesday and are still in the league’s concussion protocol. (Mike Chappell)
Jaguars
- Jaguars HC Doug Pederson confirmed that LG Ben Bartch (knee) will miss the rest of the season. (John Shipley)
- Pederson said Tyler Shatley will start at left guard and other options include OL Walker Little and Cole Van Lanen. (John Shipley)
Texans
Texans HC Lovie Smith noted fourth-round RB Dameon Pierce is certainly someone the team is excited about going forward, but doesn’t want to put too much pressure on the rookie by talking about offensive rookie of the year awards or anything.
“It’s a little early. He’s a rookie and he’s playing well,” Smith said, via NFL.com. “I haven’t seen all of the rookies out there. I just know that our rookie, we’ve loved him from the start. It’s not a bandwagon-type thing. We believed in this guy and what he can do. He’s letting other people kind of see it a little bit. Again, for us to be talking that way, the offensive line and the guys that are blocking for him, have to be doing their job. I just know after a quarter of football, we like where he is. Much more to go, but I like the way he’s trending.”
“We watched it a few times and some of the other plays too,” Smith said of Pierce’s film. “How can you not if you’re a football fan, just see one word, and finish late in the game? I’m always excited too. We go to a lot of different places and some places just mean a little bit more to guys than others. Playing his college ball, 70 miles from there, seems like most of his hometown was there watching him play. So for him to perform that way the first time he comes back to his home state is pretty neat.”
- The Texans signed DT Micah Dew-Treadway to the practice squad following a successful workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!