AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith noted fourth-round RB Dameon Pierce is certainly someone the team is excited about going forward, but doesn’t want to put too much pressure on the rookie by talking about offensive rookie of the year awards or anything.

“It’s a little early. He’s a rookie and he’s playing well,” Smith said, via NFL.com. “I haven’t seen all of the rookies out there. I just know that our rookie, we’ve loved him from the start. It’s not a bandwagon-type thing. We believed in this guy and what he can do. He’s letting other people kind of see it a little bit. Again, for us to be talking that way, the offensive line and the guys that are blocking for him, have to be doing their job. I just know after a quarter of football, we like where he is. Much more to go, but I like the way he’s trending.”

“We watched it a few times and some of the other plays too,” Smith said of Pierce’s film. “How can you not if you’re a football fan, just see one word, and finish late in the game? I’m always excited too. We go to a lot of different places and some places just mean a little bit more to guys than others. Playing his college ball, 70 miles from there, seems like most of his hometown was there watching him play. So for him to perform that way the first time he comes back to his home state is pretty neat.” The Texans signed DT Micah Dew-Treadway to the practice squad following a successful workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)