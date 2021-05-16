AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

According to Colts’ GM Chris Ballard, the franchise is willing to wait in order to see things develop for rookie pass rushers Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo.

“That’s what we look for more than anything is you want those guys that just play so, so hard. And obviously with Robert Mathis and (Dwight) Freeney, we had that here, and these guys are even bigger guys. It really changes the dynamic of things.” Ballard said, via George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin.

Odeyingbo is just getting his feet wet in the NFL but thinks there are special things to come with himself and Paye on the defensive line.

“Obviously, we’re just two guys getting to know each other, just meeting,” Odeyingbo said. “But we’re excited for the future. I think we both know what we can do together and kind of the disruption and the havoc we can wreak on NFL quarterbacks.”

Jaguars

Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer says a decision will soon be made on TE Tim Tebow joining the team. (Reid)

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer told reporters that first-round RB Travis Etienne will take all of his minicamp reps as a wide receiver: "Worst case scenario you have a running back that's elite with receiver skills," (Ian Rapoport)

Jaguars’ rookie DT Jay Tufele had both a positive and negative COVID-19 test and did not take the field with the team. (John Reid)

had both a positive and negative COVID-19 test and did not take the field with the team. (John Reid) Jaguars’ rookie CB Tyson Campbell sustained a minor hamstring injury that limited him at camp. (Reid)

Texans

Texans HC David Culley declined to comment on QB Deshaun Watson‘s ongoing legal situation and standing with the team.

“We have nothing to say about that situation at this time,” Culley said via ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “[Texans chairman Cal McNair] and ownership a few weeks back indicated about how our organization feels about the situation. I think when [general manager Nick Caserio] was on not long ago, he also mentioned that the legal process was in effect right now and we’re going to respect that and go from there.”

Culley was willing to talk about the Texans’ first draft pick this year, third-round QB Davis Mills.

“Davis Mills, I thought Nick’s staff did a great job of all of a sudden earmarking a guy that fit what a quarterback in the NFL is all about,” Culley said in a Saturday press conference. “Obviously he didn’t play as much football as some of the other guys because of the COVID situation in the Pac-12, but we really love what he’s all about. We love all of the intangibles he has. He’s a pro-type NFL quarterback and we feel good to have him. He’s smart. He can make all the throws and we feel good and feel fortunate that we’re able to get him when we got him.”