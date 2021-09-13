AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts C Ryan Kelly said that he was impressed with QB Carson Wentz‘s show of toughness, but wishes that he didn’t need to put it on display as often as he did. Wentz was sacked three times and hit many others in a 28-16 loss to the Seahawks.

“Unfortunately, (Wentz) showed how tough he was today and that doesn’t really feel good for the offensive line,” Kelly said, via 107.5 The Fan.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Wentz returned so quickly from foot surgery due to the quick healing of the incision and the ability to avoid infection. Both Wentz and the Colts felt he could recover in six weeks and he did exactly that in order to start Week 1.

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said the loss to Houston was disappointing, but the team can’t get too down on itself.

“It obviously sucks,” Lawrence said, via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “Losing’s always hard, especially when you feel like you’re prepared and had a great week and really think we were ready. Just obviously didn’t play well. It starts with me. I played really bad tonight. Disappointing for sure.

“I still believe in this team. I still know what we’re capable of. We did some good things. We started off with some penalties, three-and-out; but then after that, we had a couple good drives, we’re hitting some big plays. There’s a lot of good things there, and we’ve got to keep doing those and learn from the bad. We’ve got to watch it and learn from it, for sure, but then flip the page. It’s a long season. We can’t let this snowball. We’ve got to move on and go win next week.”

Texans

Texans HC David Culley said that his team isn’t worried about what critics are saying, the only voices that matter are the ones within Houston’s locker room. What was dismissed as bravado before the start of the season suddenly has teeth after a 1-0 start to the season.

“Well, first of all, let me tell you this about the noise,” Culley said, via Texanswire. “The only noise that matters to this franchise and this team is the noise inside this building and in this room, and that’s the only noise that’s mattered to us.”

Jay Glazer says he doesn’t see a situation where QB Deshaun Watson ever plays for the Texans again, adding that the team is keeping him separate from the other players on the roster to make it clear the team belongs to QB Tyrod Taylor .

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that it was the Texans’ asking price, not the legal situation involving Watson, that made the Miami Dolphins back out of any potential trade talks.

New Texans CB Jimmy Moreland on being a part of the team and making the 53-man roster: “I’m just grateful to be here. They were the first ones to call, so I’m just glad to be here. They’re going to get a player who’s always working hard and trying to do better for the team. I’m a ballhawk.” (Aaron Wilson)

on being a part of the team and making the 53-man roster: “I’m just grateful to be here. They were the first ones to call, so I’m just glad to be here. They’re going to get a player who’s always working hard and trying to do better for the team. I’m a ballhawk.” (Aaron Wilson) Texans DT Vincent Taylor suffered an ankle injury in the win over the Jaguars and will need surgery that probably knocks him out six weeks. (Mark Berman)