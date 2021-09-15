AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts LB Darius Leonard commented on the team’s defensive struggles in Week 1 against the Seahawks.

“You get your (butt) kicked, what do you think? You’re pissed off,” Leonard said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “We didn’t do enough on our side defensively. You’re upset. You’ve got to find a way to get the job done. You’ve got to watch the tape, see how to improve and get better from there.”

Colts DC Matt Eberflus said their defense must improve “across the board” and reset after a poor performance.

“We have to do a better job across the board,” Eberflus said. “That happens all the time. It can happen in the middle of the season, it can happen later in the season. You have to just reset yourself. That’s what you do when you have a performance that we didn’t play as well as we wanted to.”

Colts LT Eric Fisher (Achilles) said he feels “pretty darn good,” but his availability for Week 2 will be up to their medical staff. (Kevin Bowen)

had no updates on RT (foot) and they will continue to evaluate him this week. (George Bremer) Reich also expects CB Xavier Rhodes (calf) to return to practice at some point this week.

(calf) to return to practice at some point this week. The Colts worked out OT Anthony Coyle, OT Brandon Hitner, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, LB Chris Slade on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Jaguars

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport doesn’t think it’s a surprise to see Jaguars HC Urban Meyer shoot down USC coaching rumors given he could’ve had the job last year and college positions are generally filled sooner rather than later.

shoot down USC coaching rumors given he could’ve had the job last year and college positions are generally filled sooner rather than later. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN cites multiple sources who claim Meyer was “turned off” by the recent changes with college football.

