AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- According to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts promoting QB Brett Hundley to the practice squad could mean trouble for QB Jacob Eason‘s roster spot.
- Aaron Wilson reports the Colts worked out OT Greg Senat.
Jaguars
- Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer said that C Brandon Linder’s injury looks like an ankle and MCL injury, yet it’s not as bad as the team initially thought. (Marcel Robinson)
Texans
- Texans’ LT Laremy Tunsil has a thumb injury and will undergo an MRI, with HC David Culley saying that the injury bothered him so much he was unable to block. (Aaron Wilson)
- Culley when asked if he will consider changing kickers: “I haven’t even thought about that.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans’ S Justin Reid was unhappy about the team’s loss to New England: “This one hurt a lot. The game was right there. We had control of the game and let it slip through our fingertips.” (Aaron Wilson)
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss points out if the Patriots decide they want to add a third-down back following the injury to James White, former Patriots RB Rex Burkhead doesn’t have much of a role with the Texans and could be available via trade.
