AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Carson Wentz said there was some good to take away from the Colts’ loss to Baltimore.

“Unfortunately, I have said that too many times this year — that there is good we can learn from,” Wentz said, via Pro Football Talk. “But, every week, it is a little better and a little better, and we have played some good teams. And so, for us, we cannot get caught up in the record or where we are at or how that looks. We just have to come out and try and go 1-0 every week and just keep learning from these little moments. Like, tonight, I mean this is a huge opportunity to show what we can do. And I thought we did a good job. Just not good enough.”

Wentz added the team has to remember there is more season left to play.

“At the end of the day for us, I know the outside world, that’s what they have to talk about. But internally, in this locker room, we can’t focus on that,” Wentz said. “You know, know it’s a long season, and we are still in October — early October. And it’s a long season. So, we don’t get caught up in that. We get caught up in who’s next and what’s coming down the road here. And, yeah, I wish I didn’t have to keep saying we are going to learn from it and get better, but that’s the approach we are going to have to have every single week.”

Colts LB Darius Leonard said the loss was the worst of his career.

“When the game was on the line, the defense didn’t step up,” Leonard said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “That was really heartbreaking. We believe in this defense, and when you don’t step up, and you don’t win a game for the Colts organization as a defender, it sucks. That was definitely the worst one.”

Jaguars

Jaguars OLB K’Lavon Chaisson said he feels upset with the team’s Week 5 loss despite finishing with six tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries.

“Even when I went home, I was just sick to my stomach,” Chaisson said, via John Oehser of the team’s official site. “Obviously with the outcome of the game, I felt with the kind of mistakes I had that led to big plays on the defense … obviously it was good to have big plays and standout plays, but we’re 0-5. Something has to change.”

Chaisson feels that the defense must improve and added that he must play with more consistency going forward.

“Obviously play needs to be picked up. Defense needs to play better. Wherever the blame needs to be put on, you can put on me. I know I need to be more consistent. I know I need to play better. Last week was a key game, but I feel like the consistency I need to bring to the table needs to be on an everyday basis.”

Chaisson added that he’s fully committed to achieving his full potential and helping Jacksonville win.

“I don’t it for any special attention or recognition,” Chaisson said. “I really want to win. I won state in high school. I won in college, undefeated. We’re not winning as much as I’m used to winning. It’s hurting me. I can’t go home every day and take it as a normal person. Every day I’m trying to figure out what’s the issue, or what can we do better as a defense or personally. If I need to stay longer, or if I need to lift every day like I’ve been doing, or just meeting with the coaches every day as much as possible – or even just having some team activity at the house or some functional event. I just want to do whatever it takes to win.”

Texans

Texans HC David Culley said that Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) is their starting quarterback once he’s available to play.

“Tyrod comes back and he’s healthy, he’s our starting quarterback,” Culley said, via Aaron Wilson. “As far as the quarterback situation, he gives us our best chance to win. He’s our starting quarterback. He was our starting quarterback when he went down. He was doing an excellent job. When he comes back, he’ll still be our starting quarterback.”

Culley added that Taylor is still unavailable and is taking things on a week-to-week basis.

“Tyrod is not available right now,” Culley said. “We’re hoping it’s soon. We’re taking it week by week. Right now, he’s progressing really well, but he’s not ready right now.”

Per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, there was “growing buzz” about Texans LT Laremy Tunsil being a potential trade candidate at the deadline but his thumb surgery “complicates that.”

being a potential trade candidate at the deadline but his thumb surgery “complicates that.” Culley said OL Tytus Howard will line up at left guard in Week 6 even with Tunsil out. (Aaron Wilson)

will line up at left guard in Week 6 even with Tunsil out. (Aaron Wilson) Texans GM Nick Caserio said Taylor is “making progress” with his hamstring injury and is considered day-to-day: “[He’s] making progress. It’s really day to day quite frankly. When Tyrod is ready to go, whenever that is, we’ll ultimately make the decision that’s best for our team. … We’re not going to predetermine anything.” (Aaron Reiss)

said Taylor is “making progress” with his hamstring injury and is considered day-to-day: “[He’s] making progress. It’s really day to day quite frankly. When Tyrod is ready to go, whenever that is, we’ll ultimately make the decision that’s best for our team. … We’re not going to predetermine anything.” (Aaron Reiss) Texans DT Ross Blacklock (COVID-19) will be eased back into practice, while OLB Kevin Pierre-Louis will not play this week. (Aaron Wilson)