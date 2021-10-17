AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton told reporters that it was good to be back and to help the offense.

“It was fun, man,” Hilton said, via Colts.com. “The crowd had the energy — it was a little emotional running out of the tunnel. Just hearing those fans, man, makes it all worth it. And then being in the locker room with this team, these group of guys is unbelievable, and just the energy, the juice, that I bring to them, you [saw] it today. They just feed off my energy; me just being out there just brings so [many] smiles, so much enthusiasm to this team, and I just mean so much to them. So I’m glad I did it.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reports TE Jack Doyle was fined $10,815 for his unnecessary roughness penalty last Monday.

Colts' HC Frank Reich spoke to the media about T.Y. Hilton's quad injury: "I don't think it's bad … he was OK, he was OK…" (Zak Keefer)

Jaguars

Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence believes that the team is building chemistry after their first win of the season over the Dolphins in London, England.

“We just stayed together, there was ups and downs,” Lawrence told Melanie Collins of CBS. “That’s what we’re all learning. We got a young team… you’re going to have to play a complete game to win, and we did that today. We knew if we got another chance, we were going to go win the game. I think that confidence is starting to build within our locker room.”

Jaguars G Ben Bartch left Sunday’s game with a concussion and was ruled out. (John Reid)

Texans

Texans’ S Terrence Brooks has a lung contusion and will not play next week. (Sarah Barshop)

Texans' HC David Culley said the team is still searching for the right combination at safety, which is why Brooks started ahead of Lonnie Johnson Jr. (Aaron Wilson)

Culley on the state of the safety position in Houston: "Mentally, doing the right things back there. We've had some breakdowns. We're looking for the right person to do the right things there." (Wilson)

Culley also praised emerging pass-rusher Jonathan Greenard: “He’s becoming one of those guys who every week has to be accounted for. We need more of that from our other guys.” (Wilson)