AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

feels he is still progressing from his torn Achilles and admits that he’s had some “frustrating” moments during games: “It’s a heck of an injury. We are getting there… There’s been some frustrating things that’s happened in games with me.” (Kevin Bowen) Colts’ LB Darius Leonard on the season-ending Achilles’ injury that S Julian Blackmon suffered in practice: “For a freak accident like that to happen in practice, nobody wants to get hurt in practice. If you do get hurt, you want to get hurt in a game. You know, leave it on the field.” (Mike Chappell)

Jaguars

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell outlines a potential trade between the Bills and the Jaguars, with Buffalo sending a seventh-round pick to the Jaguars for TE Jacob Hollister for some short-term tight end depth.

Texans

Fair or not, one of the things Texans RB David Johnson will be most remembered for is being a part of one of the most lopsided trades in recent memory, sending WR DeAndre Hopkins out of Houston to the Cardinals and bringing Johnson in. The veteran acknowledged that took a toll on his mental health last year and was something he’s worked hard to address.

“I was in such a fishbowl,” Johnson said via the Athletic’s Aaron Reiss. “Everything I did was going to be magnified because of the trade. Honestly, I felt like if I was traded for anyone else, it wouldn’t be as bad. I think just the magnitude of the trade is what made it so stressful.”

on playing outside at cornerback instead of being at nickel: “This is my first year playing outside corner. It’s good. It’s a new adjustment.” (Aaron Wilson) Journeyman DL Eli Ankou visited the Texans, according to Aaron Wilson.