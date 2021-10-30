AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Stephen Holder suggests that the Colts’ decision to waive RB Jordan Wilkins means that the team may keep RB Marlon Mack at the trade deadline.

Jaguars

Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer knows that while the interior of his team’s defensive line is strong, there is still not enough pressure coming off the edge.

“This is going to be one of the best pushes that we’ve had inside, and the push that we’re not getting on defense right now is correlated to the edge pressure,” Meyer said, JagsWire.com. “You can have really good edge pressure, at times we do, but the quarterback steps up, and there’s nothing there. Or, even worse, someone gets out of a rush lane and (Miami quarterback) Tua (Tagovailoa) scrambles for a first down. So it’s amazing how that whole thing works together.”

Texans

Texans RB David Johnson said he’s preparing for a larger workload now that Mark Ingram was traded to the Saints.

“Obviously when we lose Mark to a different team, I’ve got to prepare to run the ball more,” Johnson said, via Aaron Wilson. “I was already used as a third-down and as a receiving back, but now it’s just getting more carries.”

Texans OC Tim Kelly mentioned that Johnson is a multi-faceted player and allows them to take advantage of certain matchups.

“He’s a guy that obviously he’s a really good runner and he’s got a different skill set when it comes to the pass game,” Kelly said. “He provides us opportunities to take advantage of different matchups and he did a good job of winning those the other day. He’s done a great job earning the quarterbacks’ trust since the beginning of training camp.”

Kelly reiterated that Johnson has done well earning the trust of the Texans’ quarterbacks and is a productive runner.

“He’s done a great job earning the quarterbacks’ trust since the beginning of training camp. With that, paired with his ability, to run the football it provides us opportunities to get him the football.”

Texans HC David Culley said QB Davis Mills will Week 8 given Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) isn’t ready to play: “We just don’t think Tyrod is ready right now.” (Sarah Barshop)

Texans' LB Christian Kirksey plans to play through a thumb injury that is currently requiring him to wear a cast. (Aaron Wilson)

According to Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans worked out punters Johnny Townsend and Colby Wadman on Friday. The team later signed Townsend after the workout.

plans to play through a thumb injury that is currently requiring him to wear a cast. (Aaron Wilson) According to Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans worked out punters Johnny Townsend and Colby Wadman on Friday. The team later signed Townsend after the workout.