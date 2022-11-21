AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Davis Mills

Logan Ulrich
Colts

Jaguars

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith is currently getting fed up with all the questions he is being asked about a potential quarterback change away from the struggling Davis Mills and how the team can improve going forward.

“I’m not going to tell you that, all right,” Smith said, via Pro Football Talk. “What do you expect me to say? We just got beat. Now, if there was something we should have done right away, we would have done it right away. We’re working with our football team, we’re searching for answers is what we’re doing. We’ll keep working on different combinations.”

  • Smith when asked again on Monday if the team will make any changes: “Like all changes, anything we do from week to week, we talk to the players first. We’re not pleased with where we are. Do we need to do some things differently? Yes, and we will.” (Aaron Wilson)
  • Smith on backup QB Kyle Allen: “The backup goes against the No. 1 defense. He can make all the throws. He has a history in the NFL. Lot of things to like about things Kyle has done. Did a good job in the preseason.” (Wilson)

