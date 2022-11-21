AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Davis Mills

Colts

Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday says the team will continue forward with the same starters on the offensive line, including third-round OT Bernhard Raimann on the left side: “You learn from experience, as rough as that sounds.” (Stephen Holder)

Saturday mentioned CB Isaiah Rodgers was cleared for a concussion and OT Matt Pryor was released from the hospital after a short illness. (Joel A. Erickson)

Jaguars

Matt Lombardo reports that Kawaan Baker worked out for the WRworked out for the Jaguars on Monday.

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith is currently getting fed up with all the questions he is being asked about a potential quarterback change away from the struggling Davis Mills and how the team can improve going forward.

“I’m not going to tell you that, all right,” Smith said, via Pro Football Talk. “What do you expect me to say? We just got beat. Now, if there was something we should have done right away, we would have done it right away. We’re working with our football team, we’re searching for answers is what we’re doing. We’ll keep working on different combinations.”

Smith when asked again on Monday if the team will make any changes: “Like all changes, anything we do from week to week, we talk to the players first. We’re not pleased with where we are. Do we need to do some things differently? Yes, and we will.” (Aaron Wilson)

Smith on backup QB Kyle Allen: “The backup goes against the No. 1 defense. He can make all the throws. He has a history in the NFL. Lot of things to like about things Kyle has done. Did a good job in the preseason.” (Wilson)