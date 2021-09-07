AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Deshaun Watson, Titans

Colts
- ESPN’s Mike Wells lists Colts WR Michael Pittman as a potential breakout player in 2021, as he’s set up to be Indianapolis’ No. 1 receiver while Hilton is out and might not give that role back.
- Colts OC Marcus Brady said LT Eric Fisher is “not there yet” from his torn Achilles. (Joel A. Erickson)
Jaguars
- ESPN’s Michael DiRocco lists Jaguars DT DaVon Hamilton as a potential breakout player in 2021, as the staff thinks he’s on the verge of becoming one of the league’s better nose tackles.
Texans
- Per OutKick’s Armando Salguero, an NFL source for a team involved in trade talks for Texans QB Deshaun Watson says they offered a first-round pick and a conditional pick that could become a first to Houston: “But they acted as if we were way off and expected much better.”
- Houston’s asking price remains three first-round picks and two seconds, per Salguero’s source, who figured incorrectly the Texans would come down during negotiations: “That’s about right, but it’s a negotiation so we figured that would be the starting point. We didn’t think they’d actually be serious about that price with all that’s hanging over his head.”
- Salguero adds the Texans pointed out how the 49ers traded three first-round picks to the Dolphins for the right to draft QB Trey Lance, an unproven rookie, including to the Dolphins themselves when they inquired about Watson.
- ESPN’s Sarah Barshop lists Texans DL Charles Omenihu as a potential breakout player in 2021, as he’s moving all over their front and poised to be a bright spot for the team.
- The Texans are being cautious with K Ka’imi Fairbairn following a minor leg injury that caused him to miss the team’s final preseason game against Tampa Bay. (Aaron Wilson)
- They worked out free-agents K Joey Slye and K Michael Badgley as a precaution and signed Slye to the practice squad.
Titans
- ESPN’s Turron Davenport lists Titans S Amani Hooker as a potential breakout player in 2021, as he’s shown good ball skills this summer as he steps into a full-time starting role.
