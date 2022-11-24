AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Lovie Smith

Colts
Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday recalled guidance he received as a player from former coaches Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell, mentioning that he’s focused on helping their team improve.
“I think it was Dungy or Caldwell who used to say it’s always easy to fire guys, but who are you hiring? If the guys are having a hard time, our job is to coach them to be better, and to be the players that we know they can be,” Saturday said, via ProFootballTalk. “These guys, the effort is there, the technique is getting there, they’re getting better every week, and I think you continue to get better each week as you get reps and you get activity.”
Regarding rookie OT Bernhard Raimann, Saturday said the lineman has had very good moments that don’t get noticed.
“Offensive linemen, you’re never gonna be highlighted for the good that you do,” Saturday said. “And there’s some really good plays that he has, and there’s some things that he does exceptionally well that will never get noticed. But you’re always gonna get noticed for your negative plays. No different than a defensive back, right? When it’s bad, everybody knows, when it’s good it’s a play that nobody cares about. But just to have that mental toughness to understand we are getting better, your technique is getting better, your confidence in yourself is growing each and every week, and to keep taking that challenge on and go meet that expectation that we set for you.”
Jaguars
- Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell expressed confidence that first-round LB Devin Lloyd will turn things around: “There are some things that every rookie goes through it.” (John Shipley)
Texans
Texans HC Lovie Smith acknowledged the team’s young players are getting their bodies adjusted to the rigors of an extended professional season.
“You know, that rookie wall is kind of like ‘sources say’ a little bit,” Smith said, via Texans Wire. “You’re trying to figure out exactly what it is. But it’s a long season, and they have played a lot of games counting the preseason games. So, their bodies are probably feeling like the season is over, especially for some of the interior guys.”
Smith doesn’t believe the rookies have hit the “rookie wall.”
“I know our young players, if they have, they are coming to work,” Smith said. “It’s their day off, but a lot of them are here going through the rehab of getting your body ready to go another week. There’s rookie mistakes that we’re going through with them that you expect from rookies. But if they have [hit the rookie wall], I can’t notice it.”
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note the Texans are viewed around the league as a potential coaching change candidate. While it would be their third head coach fired in as many years, the organization is seen as a wildcard by other teams.
- Texans CB Desmond King on the team’s record currently sitting at 1-8-1: “We’re a family. We’ve got to stay together. We can’t let it separate the locker room. We don’t want this to be a distraction to what we’re trying to build. Got to find a way and stay together.” (Aaron Wilson)
