AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Lovie Smith

Colts

Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday recalled guidance he received as a player from former coaches Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell, mentioning that he’s focused on helping their team improve.

“I think it was Dungy or Caldwell who used to say it’s always easy to fire guys, but who are you hiring? If the guys are having a hard time, our job is to coach them to be better, and to be the players that we know they can be,” Saturday said, via ProFootballTalk. “These guys, the effort is there, the technique is getting there, they’re getting better every week, and I think you continue to get better each week as you get reps and you get activity.”

Regarding rookie OT Bernhard Raimann, Saturday said the lineman has had very good moments that don’t get noticed.

“Offensive linemen, you’re never gonna be highlighted for the good that you do,” Saturday said. “And there’s some really good plays that he has, and there’s some things that he does exceptionally well that will never get noticed. But you’re always gonna get noticed for your negative plays. No different than a defensive back, right? When it’s bad, everybody knows, when it’s good it’s a play that nobody cares about. But just to have that mental toughness to understand we are getting better, your technique is getting better, your confidence in yourself is growing each and every week, and to keep taking that challenge on and go meet that expectation that we set for you.”