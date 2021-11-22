AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Nyheim Hines had praise for fellow RB Jonathan Taylor, calling him an MVP candidate along with Rams WR Cooper Kupp, and saying he should be first in line for the award if it doesn’t go to a quarterback.

“He’s going crazy,” Hines said, via ESPN. “He’s sending a message to the league. It’s been amazing watching him play. Great to watch him finish runs and make people miss. He’s a complete back…If there’s any skill position [for MVP], Jonathan Taylor needs to be in it. Him and Cooper Kupp. JT is the first in line for a non-quarterback player.”

Taylor is well on his way to establishing himself as a top running back in the NFL, having been the third-youngest player of all time to have five touchdowns in a single game.

“You get a sense of his confidence,” Colts QB Carson Wentz said. “But you never know if you walk right by him in the locker room, in the grocery store or whatever. He’s a low-key guy. He knows what he can do. He’s confident…The game he had [Sunday] honestly doesn’t surprise me anymore because every single week he shows up and shows out.”

Colts HC Frank Reich said he doesn’t have an update on G Quenton Nelson‘s ankle injury other than he aggravated it. Reich adds that they’re going to work to rest Nelson if he needs it but there’s only so much he’ll be able to do without playing through it. (Kevin Bowen)

Jaguars

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports S Rayshawn Jenkins won’t be suspended for his ejections Sunday.

won’t be suspended for his ejections Sunday. Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin is in concussion protocol but second-round CB Tyson Campbell , LT Cam Robinson and third-round S Andre Cisco could all play this week. (Michael DiRocco)

is in concussion protocol but second-round CB , LT and third-round S could all play this week. (Michael DiRocco) Jaguars front office executive Fernando Lovo , who joined the Jaguars from the University of Texas, plans to leave the team to return the school, according to PFT. It is unclear whether Lovo will be leaving Jacksonville immediately or will finish out the remainder of the season.

, who joined the Jaguars from the University of Texas, plans to leave the team to return the school, according to PFT. It is unclear whether Lovo will be leaving Jacksonville immediately or will finish out the remainder of the season. According to the Jaguars website, Lovo “oversee[s] various football support departments while also serving as Coach Meyer’s main liaison with the Front Office executive leadership team and Team President.”

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer has faith in first-round QB Trevor Lawrence and knows that better days are ahead for the organization: “… You get your ass kicked and there’s going to be a day we don’t get our ass kicked here. That’s coming. I know that guy’s going to be part of it, the 6-foot whatever he is quarterback. I care deeply for that guy.” (DiRocco)

Texans

Texans TE Jordan Akins traveled with the team and was healthy, so the decision to make him inactive was for football reasons, per Aaron Wilson.

traveled with the team and was healthy, so the decision to make him inactive was for football reasons, per Aaron Wilson. Texans HC David Culley added that whether Akins will play will be decided weekly, as Pharaoh Brown has returned to the field and fifth-round rookie Brevin Jordan is contributing. (Wilson)

Titans

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Titans WR A.J. Brown has a chest injury, but X-rays came back negative for his ribs.

has a chest injury, but X-rays came back negative for his ribs. Titans OT Taylor Lewan has QB Ryan Tannehill ‘s back after a down performance against the Texans: “My confidence level in Ryan is 100 percent. I think Ryan is an outstanding quarterback. I think if anybody sits here and doesn’t believe that, then you guys go out there and do it.” (Mike Giardi)

has QB ‘s back after a down performance against the Texans: “My confidence level in Ryan is 100 percent. I think Ryan is an outstanding quarterback. I think if anybody sits here and doesn’t believe that, then you guys go out there and do it.” (Mike Giardi) Lewan is not taking any moral victories from the loss, saying a win’s a win and a loss is a loss: “We did not play well as a unit. It was just bad. I am not going to sit here and make it sound like, ‘Oh, this is good. We did some good things. We ran the ball better.’ Congratulations, if you don’t score more points than the other team it doesn’t matter…” (Giardi)

Titans HC Mike Vrabel blamed turnovers and self-inflicted wounds in the loss to the Texans: “Unfortunately, we turned the football over too many times, way too many times. Felt like our defense battled. And our offense, certainly, was, you know, it’s own worst enemy.” (Giardi)