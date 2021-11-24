AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
Every couple of years, a running back seems to pop up in the MVP conversation even as the league as a whole has moved to devalue the position. This year, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has forced people to take notice of what he’s doing, as he leads the NFL in rushing with 1,122 yards already and six games to go. He’s gone over 100 total yards in eight straight games and his HC Frank Reich doesn’t think the idea of Taylor being the MVP is that far-fetched.
“The value is in a difference-maker,” Reich said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “In a game where the object is to move the ball down the field, a guy who can do that better than anybody else makes a huge difference. I mean, the object of the game is put this ball over that line, and he’s got the ball in his hands. What more is there to say than that? And if he can do that better than anybody else, it’s a tremendous value.”
- Colts G Quenton Nelson did not practice on Wednesday and is considered “day-to-day.” (George Bremer)
Jaguars
Jaguars HC Urban Meyer is pleased with the development of No. 1 overall QB Trevor Lawrence, although he admits that he isn’t playing good enough yet.
“Actually, one of his better games,” Meyer said, via SI’s Albert Breer. “There was some surrounding cast that at times didn’t do very well. But Trevor would be the first one to tell you when he doesn’t play well. In my mind, he played well. Good enough? No, not good enough. But played well, made some great throws, scrambled when he had to, made the right reads. So we’ve just got to put it together in all areas and we’re not right now.”
Breer notes that the Jaguars are taking the “Peyton Manning” approach to developing Lawrence, letting him go out and play his game versus coddling him. The idea is that, like Manning, Lawrence will be ready to go and lead an offense efficiently in Year Two.
Texans
- Texans DC Lovie Smith said S Eric Murray has played well since returning to his original position: “Eric has played well since he’s been back in the position. As a player, you have to stay ready. Second go-round, Eric played well. I like what he’s doing.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Smith praised his defense for forcing five turnovers against the Titans in Week 11: “The takeaways, we preach it and believe in it. The guys believe in it. I don’t think you can say you played a good defensive game unless you take the ball away.. Guys are doing a great job with that.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans HC David Culley said RB Scottie Phillips could return from the injured reserve “soon” but not ahead of Week 12. (Aaron Reiss)
Titans
- The Titans brought in five players for workouts on Tuesday including WR Golden Tate, RB Rodney Smith, DE Braxton Hoyett, RB Jacques Patrick and WR Josh Malone. (Aaron Wilson)
- Tennessee signed Tate and Smith to their practice squad.
