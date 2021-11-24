AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Every couple of years, a running back seems to pop up in the MVP conversation even as the league as a whole has moved to devalue the position. This year, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has forced people to take notice of what he’s doing, as he leads the NFL in rushing with 1,122 yards already and six games to go. He’s gone over 100 total yards in eight straight games and his HC Frank Reich doesn’t think the idea of Taylor being the MVP is that far-fetched.

“The value is in a difference-maker,” Reich said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “In a game where the object is to move the ball down the field, a guy who can do that better than anybody else makes a huge difference. I mean, the object of the game is put this ball over that line, and he’s got the ball in his hands. What more is there to say than that? And if he can do that better than anybody else, it’s a tremendous value.”