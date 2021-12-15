AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- The Colts hosted S Will Redmond for a workout on Tuesday. The team later signed him to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)
Jaguars
- Regarding the situation between Jaguars WR Marvin Jones and HC Urban Meyer, the veteran receiver indicated that he spoke with Meyer about a matter that was “brought to his attention,” but didn’t elaborate on further details. (Michael DiRocco)
Texans
- Texans HC David Culley said running backs David Johnson and Royce Freeman will play in Week 15 against the Jaguars, while RB Rex Burkhead (hip) has been ruled out: “Injuries happen. With David having COVID, it was a big setback. Rex won’t be able to go this week.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Culley said LT Laremy Tunsil (thumb) is still considered “day-to-day” and he’s hopeful that he will return at some point: “I’m hoping he can play this season.” (Sarah Barshop)
- Texans WR Phillip Dorsett‘s one-year extension includes a $100,000 signing bonus, $300,000 guaranteed, a $50,000 workout bonus, while $200,000 of his $1.035 million base salary in 2022 is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
- CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry says $16 million a year is probably the target range for Titans OLB Harold Landry on a long-term deal. That’s what Tennessee gave OLB Bud Dupree this offseason and Landry would be justified in asking for more given how he has outplayed Dupree in 2021.
- While making an appearance on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville, Titans LG Rodger Saffold said he’s been dealing with “a nerve issue” in his injured shoulder, which at times “flares up” when sustaining certain types of hits. (Paul Kuharsky)
- Saffold indicated that he might have to consult a specialist once the Titans season ends.
