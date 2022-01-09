AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Carson Wentz after the team is shockingly missing the playoffs due to an upset by the Jaguars: “It sucks. Kinda in disbelief… The last two weeks just didn’t get it done. It hurts now. Lotta reflection to come…It’s hard to put your finger on it… Not the dynamic, explosive offense we thought we were… I gotta protect the ball and do a better job.” (Dave Griffiths)

Jaguars

Jaguars LB Myles Jack knows what he wants the next head coach of the team to be, a leader who is also driven by winning football games.

“We just need No. 1, a leader of men,” Jack said, via John Reid of The Florida Times-Union. “Somebody, when they say something, it holds weight. Like is everything detailed, you can tell like it is a finished product. No. 2, it’s got to be somebody who is just about ball. Do you know what I mean? It’s about winning. We just got to win. All that player-friendly and he’s a nice coach, we don’t really care about all that.”

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr. hit 70 receptions on the season in Week 18, earning him a $500,000 bonus incentive. (Adam Schefter)

hit 70 receptions on the season in Week 18, earning him a $500,000 bonus incentive. (Adam Schefter) With a Lions win on Sunday, the Jaguars are now on the clock with the first overall pick in the draft and will select first for the second straight draft. (NFL)

Texans

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer says he could see the Texans going one-and-done with HC David Culley . He knows the team does love Patriots OC Josh McDaniels , as GM Nick Caserio and exec Jack Easterby are very familiar with him from his time in New England.

. He knows the team does love Patriots OC , as GM and exec are very familiar with him from his time in New England. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report Caserio will evaluate everyone in the organization, including Culley.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle adds he would not be surprised if Houston fires Culley after just one season and he also expects Caserio and Easterby to hire someone with Patriots connections if they do make that move.

Texans RB Rex Burkhead ‘s one-year extension has a value of $3 million. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s one-year extension has a value of $3 million. (Aaron Wilson) Texans QB Davis Mills broke the franchise record for passing yards by a rookie, set back in 2002 by former first-overall pick David Carr . He added that he would like to start next year if he has earned it: “I hope I’ve done enough to get that opportunity next year.” (Aaron Wilson)

broke the franchise record for passing yards by a rookie, set back in 2002 by former first-overall pick . He added that he would like to start next year if he has earned it: “I hope I’ve done enough to get that opportunity next year.” (Aaron Wilson) Texans HC David Culley on Mills: “I feel good about him. He’s our quarterback.” (Wilson)

on Mills: “I feel good about him. He’s our quarterback.” (Wilson) Texans LB Kamu Grugier-Hill said he wants to return to the Texans next season, adding that “the feeling is mutual.” (Aaron Reiss)

said he wants to return to the Texans next season, adding that “the feeling is mutual.” (Aaron Reiss) Texans HC David Culley spoke to the media about his future with the organization: “I haven’t had any questions or doubts at all about what’s getting ready to happen. I’m looking forward to being the head coach of this football team next year.” (Mark Berman)

spoke to the media about his future with the organization: “I haven’t had any questions or doubts at all about what’s getting ready to happen. I’m looking forward to being the head coach of this football team next year.” (Mark Berman) Culley expects OC Tim Kelly to return next season as well but said he has not spoken with GM Nick Caserio about his future or that of his staff. (Reiss)

to return next season as well but said he has not spoken with GM about his future or that of his staff. (Reiss) Texans WR Danny Amendola on if he will continue playing at age 36: “We’ll see. I love playing the game. I love training. I love the whole process of being a professional football player. It’s something I love.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans LB Zach Cunningham, who was released by the Texans just a year after signing a four-year deal, said that beating his former team will mean just a little bit more for him.

“Obviously, it’s going to mean more for me, being able to clinch it going against the team that I just recently, as of a month ago, played with. It’s definitely going to mean more for me,” Cunningham said, via Titan Insider.

Cunningham went from being on a rebuilding Houston team to a Tennessee team that’s currently holding on to the number-one seed in the AFC. He said he’s grateful for his time with the Texans, but looking forward to the opportunity of playing postseason ball with the Titans.

“I had a lot of good experiences in Houston. I had a lot of good people – coaches and players. Overall, I had a great time while I was there. I was blessed with the opportunity I was given, but I’m just trying to take full advantage of where I’m at now,” Cunningham said. “I hadn’t really given too much thought to it. I’m just trying to go out there and do what I can to help the team win. That was my same process when I was at the Texans. It’s been a blessing for me (to come to Tennessee), being put in that position. That’s something I want to take full advantage of and do what I can for the team and help the team win.”

While Cunningham said it would be fun to play against his former team, he said he’s not going to get too emotional about the situation.

“I’m usually not a very emotional guy. I just play how I play. That’s always been my game, no matter who I play against,” he said. “For me, it’s going to be a good experience just to go back and see those guys, but I’m going to play how I play regardless of who I’m playing against, whether I know the person or don’t know the person.”