AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Colts expect RB Nyheim Hines to have 60 catches or more as a bigger piece of the offense in 2022. Said GM Chris Ballard : “We have to get him involved. He’s a weapon and a playmaker.”

332 carries again. Colts WR Parris Campbell is pretty locked in as the starting slot receiver and OC Marcus Brady says they have high hopes for the former second-round pick: “Even though he’s been injured, he’s been around — he’s very experienced, knows the system very well, knows the ins and outs of it. He’s got speed. He’s strong. People don’t realize how strong he is as well. Great separation [ability]. He’s an added weapon for us.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence believes that his arm has gotten stronger this offseason.

“I didn’t really feel like I could get my body in shape the way I wanted to because of the surgery,” Lawrence said, via Pro Football Talk. “I was in shape, but as far as my arm, I would’ve liked to be a little sharper. I feel like my arm got a lot stronger this offseason. Mechanics, I worked really hard on keeping everything a lot tighter, more fluid in my motion, working on all my arm slots, all that. I just feel like the ball is coming out really from every angle the way I want it to. You’re going to miss a few every now and then, but this is the best that I’ve felt.”

Lawrence also thinks that he is ahead on learning the new offensive playbook being installed by HC Doug Pederson.

“I would hope so. That’s the goal,” Lawrence said. “I think learning the offense last year helped me learn this one faster. Once you learn one, it’s easier to learn the second one.”

Texans

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Texans RB Darius Anderson suffered a knee dislocation and other damage on Tuesday that requires surgery and is considered season-ending.

Titans

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Titans WR Robert Woods is targeting a return to play in Week 1, though he stopped short of making it a firm timeline. He added he’s “right on schedule,” however: “That’s my goal to be out there, be available for my team, my coaching staff.”

so far, more than the typical training camp optimism. He adds he’s getting the sense 2022 is going to be a pure redshirt season for third-round QB Malik Willis, and he hasn’t seen the team work any Wildcat packages or anything for him.