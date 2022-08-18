AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay has his sights set on bouncing back from a disappointing season that saw the team falling short in week 17 against Jacksonville and missing out on the playoffs.

“It’s about Tennessee,” Irsay said, via ESPN. “It’s about winning the division. It’s about going against those guys who have been very tough and do a great job there getting their players ready to play football in a tough, physical way. So, it’s always tough going against those guys, but we know that’s what we have to do. That’s what we have to overcome if we want to get where we want to get.”

The addition of QB Matt Ryan makes Irsay believe that the future is bright once again in Indianapolis.

“We did all those things with Peyton (Manning) and Marvin (Harrison), as well documented,” he said. “The 115 wins in a decade, going to two Super Bowls, winning two home AFC Championship Games. But now’s the time to create another era. It’s been created in Pittsburgh. It’s been created in Green Bay. It’s been created in Denver. So, you have to do that. I mean, it’s about greatness.”

Irsay is confident a contract extension will get done with G Quenton Nelson but is unsure on when it’ll happen. (Kevin Bowen)

but is unsure on when it’ll happen. (Kevin Bowen) Colts HC Frank Reich said OT Dennis Kelly recently underwent a knee procedure and is “making good progress.” (Mike Chappell)

Texans HC Lovie Smith backed up the comments of second-year QB Davis Mills, who said during an interview that the team is going to shock the league this season.

“Are we capable of winning this year?” Smith said, via Pro Football Talk. “Your quarterback, yeah, I want him to have confidence. That’s all he’s really saying is, ‘Guys, we’ve been working hard. We think we’re a pretty good football team, and if we do well, you’re not picking us to win much.’ I’d say no one here is. So it’s going to probably be a shock if that happens. I think it’s no more than that. You’re the quarterback, you really have a pulse on what you’re seeing each day. We think we’re going to be, I think we’re going to be pretty good this year. If that happens, you can say that Lovie said we’re going to shock the world, because nobody is picking us. Isn’t that how it goes? If we do well, what’s the story? Is it going to be a shock to you if we do well? Yeah, I’ll answer it for you. Yeah. It’s no more than that.”

Per ESPN’s Turron Davenport, Titans HC Mike Vrabel said QB Logan Woodside‘s playing time has decreased because the team is taking time to develop third-round QB Malik Willis.