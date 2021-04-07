AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts CB Xavier Rhodes said he had a “great bond” with his coaches and teammates after re-signing to a one-year deal this offseason. Rhodes also believes Indianapolis has the potential to reach the Super Bowl.

“I played well with the Colts,” Rhodes said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. “I got along with the players and the coaches at the same time so it was a great bond with us. I was able to see the potential of the team and how I was able to change the camaraderie … (I like) how much potential this team has, to come back to it and try and strive to go to the Super Bowl again. I know we have the potential to do so. I was more than glad and happy to come back.”

Rhodes said waiting on contract negotiations between his agent and the Colts was a stressful experience.

“It’s not easy at all … (but) you just have to sit back and relax and let your agent do his job and let him talk to the guys that want to sign you. So I was interested in going back with the Colts and we made a deal. … I’m happy to be back, honestly.”

The NFLPA released its calculations for the performance-based pay benefit that was eliminated in 2020 but will still be paid by teams. Each team split $8.5 million between its players and payments are deferred to 2024.

The top Colts player was WR Zach Pascal ($530,606).

($530,606). The Colts were one of the teams to meet and speak with Oregon CB Deommodore Lenoir at his pro day and appear to be especially interested. (Cam Mellor)

at his pro day and appear to be especially interested. (Cam Mellor) Iowa State RB Kene Nwangwu, a standout special teams player, has met virtually with the Colts. (Justin Melo)

Jaguars

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions that Jaguars HC Urban Meyer tried unsuccessfully to recruit Penn State DE Jayson Oweh when he was at Ohio State and Oweh is the type of athlete Meyer covets.

tried unsuccessfully to recruit Penn State DE when he was at Ohio State and Oweh is the type of athlete Meyer covets. Auburn WR Eli Stove, who also returns kicks and punts and played gunner on special teams, has met virtually with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo)

Texans

Per CNBC’s Jabari Young, Nike has suspended its endorsement of Texans QB Deshaun Watson : “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation.” Front Office Sports’ A.J. Perez reports that Beats by Dre has ended its relationship with Watson, becoming the second major advertising partner to respond to allegations against the quarterback.

Reliant Energy also severed its relationship with Watson as a brand ambassador. (Aaron Reiss)

Titans

The Titans officially announced the addition of veteran defensive coach Jim Schwartz to their staff as a consultant. Schwartz was previously the defensive coordinator for the Eagles the past few seasons and was the Titans’ defensive coordinator as well from 2001 to 2008. “We are excited to add Jim to our staff,” Titans HC Mike Vrabel said in a statement. “He has a deep level of football knowledge and has overseen a great deal of success on the defensive side of the ball, so it always good to add a quality coach to our staff. This role will provide our defensive staff with Jim’s experience and perspective in the staff meetings and on the practice field.”

The NFLPA released its calculations for the performance-based pay benefit that was eliminated in 2020 but will still be paid by teams. Each team split $8.5 million between its players and payments are deferred to 2024.

The top Titans player was G Nate Davis ($526,446).