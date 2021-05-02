AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts’ owner Jim Irsay believes that recently signed OT Sam Tevi can fill in for retired LT Anthony Castonzo but also mentioned that some “other options” could become available.

“We feel that Tevi can do a solid job there next to that line that he is joining. There are other options that can come down the line. I think Tevi’s body of work shows he’s very capable. He can get the job done. There are other options that could come about but I’m very confident. We’re not in panic mode. We believe that if we were playing in a couple of weeks from now, we would have an outstanding offensive line… But September’s still a long way away. We’re going to look at all the possibilities that could help us.” said Irsay, via Stephen Holder.

Irsay believes landing Michigan EDGE Kwity Paye and Vanderbilt DE Dayo Odeyingbo were big accomplishments given they did not have a top-20 selection.

“When you consider we’ve gotten a quarterback and two rushers like we have in this draft (Wentz via trade)…. It’s very hard to do when you’re not even drafting in the top 20 picks,” said Irsay, via Holder.

Irsay told the media he expects extensions will be signed with LB Darius Leonard and T Braden Smith if the numbers work out. (Stephen Holder)

and T if the numbers work out. (Stephen Holder) Irsay also said that during the draft, the Colts planned to take a tackle in round four but some teams traded ahead of them and they lost their chance: “Some people jumped in front of us. Not in Round 2, but in the fourth round… We liked some guys there. The board just didn’t give us that opportunity.” (Holder)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer admitted that he was hoping to draft WR Kadarius Toney given his connection to Florida’s coaching staff.

“I’ve gotten to know him over the last couple weeks and obviously my connection with [Gators] coach [Dan] Mullen and those guys,” Meyer said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “You watch [Toney] play, he’s a human highlight reel.”

As for Jaguars’ first-round RB Travis Etienne, Meyer said they view him as a dual-threat back who can produce in the passing game.

“He’s much more than a running back,” Meyer said. “He’s a slash. We did not recruit him just because he’s a running back. We probably wouldn’t have. He’s a guy that had a lot of production in the passing game at Clemson. He’s got excellent hands and he’ll be dual trained. Those [dual-threat players] are hard to find, too, but if you can find one we know how to use him. With him I expect him [to make] an instant impact.”

Texans

Texans’ GM Nick Caserio said that the selection of QB Davis Mills from Stanford had nothing to do with the future of QB Deshaun Watson.

“It’s just part of the team-building process,” Caserio said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “What we tried to do was evaluate the players on the board and go through our process. There were several players we were discussing in that range. When it came time to pick, we felt it was the best decision for our team at the time. It doesn’t impact any one player individually. You try to make thoughtful decisions. It’s not one factor. It’s not one person. There’s a myriad of things that go into it.”

Titans

According to Terry McCormick, the Titans are “working through” the fifth-year option on LB Rashaan Evans and doesn’t expect it to be picked up prior to Monday’s deadline.