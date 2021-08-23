AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich still isn’t ready to say which one of either QB Jacob Eason or sixth-round rookie QB Sam Ehlinger would start if QB Carson Wentz is not ready for Week 1.

“[T]hey both did some good things, made some good plays,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously Sam had two kind of tipped balls that turned into interceptions. Have to clean that up. Jacob missed one or two things early but then hit some big plays. But we’ll learn from those. I think both did positive things. I’ve got to look at the film more closely to get a full evaluation.”

Reich thinks that the team at least needs another week before they commit to just one quarterback going forward.

“[M]y hunch is that we’re going to need to see another week. My hunch is we’re probably going to need to see another week,” Reich said. “I think both guys are doing enough, showing enough good signs. Both guys have made enough mistakes; that’s normal. It’s hard out there. It’s not easy. So we’ll just, we’ve got a whole other week of practice, one more preseason game. I’m not sure yet about the play time and who will start.”

Jaguars

According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, the Jaguars refused to give up on 2020 first-round CB C.J. Henderson, both on and off the record. Jaguars HC Urban Meyer believes Henderson can be a “great player” and met with him personally at his home this offseason.

“He’s as talented a corner as you’ll see. He went through the Covid year, which was tough on everybody. Went through some injuries. At all costs, whatever the player needs, we’re gonna maximize who he is,” he said.

Texans

The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss lists Texans DL Charles Omenihu , DE Jacob Martin , DT Vincent Taylor and S Lonnie Johnson as players whose stocks have risen and who have claimed roles on a defense where a lot is up in the air.

, DE , DT and S as players whose stocks have risen and who have claimed roles on a defense where a lot is up in the air. Reiss adds Texans DE Shaq Lawson has played well into the second half of both preseason games but has yet to record a pressure, both of which are bad signs. Lawson would be a cut candidate if Houston hadn’t restructured his deal. Now Reiss points out they’d essentially be paying him to go away if they released Lawson.

has played well into the second half of both preseason games but has yet to record a pressure, both of which are bad signs. Lawson would be a cut candidate if Houston hadn’t restructured his deal. Now Reiss points out they’d essentially be paying him to go away if they released Lawson. Texans HC David Culley said only “four or five” Texans players remain unvaccinated. (Sarah Barshop)

