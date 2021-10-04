AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Sunday’s game against the Dolphins was pretty much a must-win game for the 0-3 Colts even though it was just Week 4. Though he was playing for the second straight week at less than 100 percent with two sprained ankles, Colts QB Carson Wentz looked a lot better. He was an efficient 24-32 for 228 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 27-17 win.

“I think we saw from Carson a little bit of the player we were expecting,” Colts HC Frank Reich said via the Athletic’s Stephen Holder. “He had a little bit more mobility today. You saw him extend a few plays and made some really big-time plays. But, then, he also did it from the pocket as well. I feel like that’s where it’s going … Just continue to fight and get better.”

Jaguars

According to the AP’s Mark Long, Jaguars K Josh Lambo will compete for the kicking job this week.

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said he apologized to the team for being a distraction after video and pictures of him with other women at a bar went viral over the weekend. (Michael DiRocco)

Texans

Texans HC David Culley said the Texans’ 40-point loss to Buffalo wasn’t just on third-round QB Davis Mills, even though the rookie had an abysmal performance with less than 100 yards passing and four interceptions.

“This wasn’t just Davis Mills, everybody around Davis Mills… nobody played well around him. It’s not Davis. Our entire offense did not play well today,” Culley said, via Vanessa Richardson.“You could put Joe Montana out there today, and the way we played, you’re not going to have any success on offense,” said Culley.

Culley said the team isn’t considering adding a quarterback: “Not at this time.” (Aaron Wilson)

Culley added he doesn’t know when QB Tyrod Taylor will return: “When we put him on injured reserve there’s obviously a certain amount of time you got to stay there before he’s back. We’re hopeful to get him back in the next couple of weeks.” (Mark Berman)

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel didn’t want to give a timetable on if WRs A.J. Brown and Julio Jones will practice and play this week: “I think there’s always a chance. I don’t know whatever percentage you want to put on that or type that in but always a chance.” (Doug Kyed)