AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Malik Willis

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich referred to sixth-round TE Drew Ogletree‘s non-contact knee injury as potentially significant. (Kevin Bowen)

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor says that offensive tackles Walker Little and Jawaan Taylor will compete and rotate at right tackle in order to be evaluated in the second preseason game. (John Shipley)

Texans

The Houston Chronicle’s Brooks Kubena reports Texans DE Mario Addison missed Saturday’s preseason game after testing positive for COVID-19 but is expected to return this week.

missed Saturday’s preseason game after testing positive for COVID-19 but is expected to return this week. Texans first-round G Kenyon Green returned to practice after dealing with a concussion and offseason knee surgery. (Aaron Wilson)

returned to practice after dealing with a concussion and offseason knee surgery. (Aaron Wilson) Texans TE Pharaoh Brown isn’t practicing due to a hamstring injury, which will not affect him long-term. (Wilson)

isn’t practicing due to a hamstring injury, which will not affect him long-term. (Wilson) Texans CB Tavierre Thomas has a quadriceps injury that will keep him out indefinitely. (Wilson)

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel and OC Todd Downing evaluated the play of third-round QB Malik Willis following the first preseason game.

“Naturally there’s going to be a learning curve,” Downing said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “He is a very gifted thrower that has great ball speed and has an accurate ball. There are probably times when he got away with things collegiately that he’s not going to be able to get away with in the pros. Tying his feet to his progressions and helping the timing, there will be a major step in the process. He’s made strides and realizing that he can trust that process.”

“I wanted Malik to throw the ball, and he wasn’t, so I put Logan [Woodside] in,” Vrabel said. “We wanted him to rip it, and he didn’t it. So, I’m sure he’ll rip it the next time that he has an opportunity. We want Malik to … make as many plays as he possibly can. But then understand when things are there in timing and rhythm, that it’s a great opportunity to take advantage of those spaces in that timing. Then whatever happens after that if it’s not there, then he has to … be a playmaker.”

Willis himself was willing to acknowledge that there is still plenty of room for him to grow before the season starts.

“I’m blessed in many ways, and I appreciate it,” Willis said. “You just gotta know when you need it and when you don’t. I will worry about just watching the film and continuing to get better.”