AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Tennessee OT Darnell Wright had formal meetings with 12 teams at the NFL Combine including the Colts, per Ryan Fowler of TheDraftNetwork.

had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Colts. Justin Melo reports Hawaii OL Ilm Manning says he’s met with the Colts during the draft process so far.

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke doesn’t envision the team making a big jump up from the 24th pick in the draft.

“I don’t know that we’re going to be big movers and try to trade way up in the draft,” Baalke said, via Jags Wire. “Will we move a little bit? We could, but it really depends on how the board gets stacked.”

Titans