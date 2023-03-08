AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- The Athletic’s Zak Keefer muses that the Colts’ decision at quarterback this offseason will say just as much about GM Chris Ballard as it does about the prospect they ultimately end up settling on.
- While Ballard has been willing to take calculated risks at times, he’s often operated cautiously and Keefer writes he has strict physical prototypes for each position he rarely deviates from.
- To Keefer, that makes Florida QB Anthony Richardson and Kentucky QB Will Levis too risky for Ballard to invest in and Alabama QB Bryce Young too small, leaving Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud as the last prospect standing. The catch is to guarantee Stroud, the Colts would have to trade up to No. 1.
- Keefer also mentions Ballard has leaned heavily on the opinion of his head coach, making new HC Shane Steichen an important voice in the process.
- As far as the rest of the roster, Keefer says the Colts will cut QBs Matt Ryan and Nick Foles. He also notes to keep an eye on C Ryan Kelly, who Ballard left off a list of the team’s best players. Kelly struggled with injuries in 2022 and could be cut or traded.
- The Colts could also look to trade or cut CB Kenny Moore, per Keefer.
- Keefer is skeptical the Colts can or will want to bring back LB Bobby Okereke, DE Yannick Ngakoue or WR Parris Campbell, all of whom have potential replacements on the roster behind them and could have stronger markets than Indianapolis is comfortable matching.
- Tennessee OT Darnell Wright had formal meetings with 12 teams at the NFL Combine including the Colts, per Ryan Fowler of TheDraftNetwork.
- According to Fowler, Georgia CB Kelee Ringo had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Colts.
- Justin Melo reports Hawaii OL Ilm Manning says he’s met with the Colts during the draft process so far.
Jaguars
Jaguars GM Trent Baalke doesn’t envision the team making a big jump up from the 24th pick in the draft.
“I don’t know that we’re going to be big movers and try to trade way up in the draft,” Baalke said, via Jags Wire. “Will we move a little bit? We could, but it really depends on how the board gets stacked.”
- Tennessee OT Darnell Wright had formal meetings with 12 teams at the NFL Combine including the Jaguars, per Ryan Fowler of TheDraftNetwork.
- According to Fowler, Georgia CB Kelee Ringo had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Jaguars.
Titans
- Tennessee OT Darnell Wright had formal meetings with 12 teams at the NFL Combine including the Titans, per Ryan Fowler of TheDraftNetwork.
- Justin Melo reports South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Titans.
- According to Ryan Fowler, Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah had a formal meeting with the Titans at the combine.
- According to Fowler, Georgia CB Kelee Ringo had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Titans.
