AFC Notes Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Gardner Minshew likes what he has seen so far from fourth overall QB Anthony Richardson, adding that the two worked out together at the same facility prior to the draft.

“I’ve been really impressed, a lot of times the bigger guys with big arms aren’t as quick with some of the RPO stuff and underneath, [but] he’s very quick and his feet are really quick,” Minshew said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “And I think he gets the ball out fast and can process fast. Obviously, the first thing is just how impressive the ball jumps out of his hand. Physically, he’s got everything you want. Then getting around him and seeing how he works, how he takes criticism, wants to learn and get better, all those things are really, really encouraging.”

Jaguars

Jaguars second-round TE Brenton Strange thinks the team got a steal in sixth-round WR Parker Washington, who played alongside Strange at Penn State.

“Parker is a really good player, so we got a steal, for sure,” Strange said, via the team’s official Youtube. “I’m excited to be on a team with Parker just because not only is he a good football player, but we’re also great friends off the field. Not only are we gonna hang out off the field and just be friends, but we’re gonna go over the playbook and challenge each other. We’re gonna make each other better off the field.”

Titans

Titans CB Sean Murphy-Bunting is excited to get a fresh start with a new team, commenting on choosing No. 0 for his jersey, what he brings to the team, and his goal to build chemistry with his new teammates.

“I wouldn’t even say it was as important being No. 0,” Murphy-Bunting said, via Jim Wyatt. “I think more so for me is just a new opportunity, to have a different journey. I’ve been through a lot throughout my years, and I’ve only been in the league for four full seasons. It was just a different journey for me and a different opportunity. So, I just wanted a fresh start.”

“I’m an athlete,” Murphy-Bunting continued. “I feel like I can honestly play any position in the secondary. I know pretty much every position in the secondary, and that’s pretty much how I’ve always been. … I’ve never looked at football as just knowing one thing, because at the end of the game, you can be put in different situations, different positions and it doesn’t really matter how you look at it. And at the end of the day, you have to do your job, or whatever coach needs of you.”

“I think it’s more so being myself. I show up every day ready to work. If (teammates) have any questions for me, I am free to answer them. If there’s anything they want to know from the past, what I have been through, or how I have dealt with certain situations, I am always there to lend advice. I just want to build relationships with guys.”